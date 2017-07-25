Term Sheet — Tuesday, July 25

CRYPTO MANIA

Hi, Term Sheet readers. My name is Robert Hackett, and I’m a reporter here are Fortune . You might remember me from this Q&A that appeared in Term Sheet a couple months ago.

In Erin’s absence, I intend to regale you with tales from the crypt—and by that I mean cryptocurrency . In case you haven’t been tracking this strange $90 billion market, it has been going B-A-N-A-N-A-S lately. There have been incredible reversals of fortune, the generation and vaporization of tens of billions of dollars overnight, and sure as heck, endless comparisons to the dot-com boom (and bust) of the ‘90s . Some people believe the sector is built on nothing more than elaborate pyramid schemes and “fake Internet money,” to use a technical term. Others say it promises to revolutionize tech and finance as we know it.

At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference last week, we convened a number of experts who shared their thoughts about the present crypto mania. You can read the recap here . Otherwise, I’ve provided a summary of the top points by attendees below.

- Mike Cagney, CEO of SoFi, said that he is primarily interested in Ethereum , a blockchain network that rivals Bitcoin’s. Whereas Bitcoin aims to transmit value swiftly over the Internet, Ethereum’s ambition is to create a decentralized network for computation—a world computer—that’s distributed across a swarm of volunteer machines. As you read in an earlier edition of Term Sheet from last week , Cagney said that his company is looking into the possibility of using Ethereum to improve the market for title insurance, a niche segment of real estate finance.

- Balaji Srinivasan, CEO of 21.co, a well-funded cryptocurrency company, said that he’s bullish on the potential for cryptocurrencies to reshape global finance . In the long-term, the trend of startups hosting token sales—minting their own virtual money and selling them to the public for funding—threatens to displace Silicon Valley and Wall Street, he said. “It used to be that you had to come to Silicon Valley, walk up Sand Hill Road, network with individuals,” Srinivasan said. “That’s now being completely changed and turned on its head by the whole ICO thing,” he added, referring to “initial coin offerings,” another name for token sales, which have been all the rage in the crypto community in recent months.

- Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain, a UK-based cryptocurrency firm that recently received an investment by GV , the venture arm of Google parent Alphabet, shared his opinion that entrepreneurs and investors are abusing the lack of regulations around ICOs. To hear him tell it, markets are being manipulated and insiders are trading. Still, Smith sees great potential for ICOs in the long term as well. In fact, he projected that Bitcoin and Ethereum will have strong competition. "Another really dominant coin could come out this year or next year,” he said.

- Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple and a former executive at Yahoo , agreed with Smith’s view that there’s a bunch of shady stuff going on in the crypto world. The furor gives him pause. “Heavily regulated markets are typically heavily regulated for a reason,” Garlinghouse said . “Frauds are happening, people are going to jail.”

- Kathleen Breitman, CEO of Tezos, a company that’s building a blockchain to rival Bitcoin and Ethereum, said she is hopeful that her project will continue to take off and become just as dominant as Bitcoin and Ethereum, if not more so. Tezos has already had early success with an initial coin offering that garnered more than $200 million in funding.

- Elena Kvochko, chief information officer of the security division at Barclay’s, said that her bank had discussed cryptocurrencies with regulators, who were not as repulsed as one might imagine. In fact, they were OK with the general idea, so long as the bank obeyed “know your customer” laws.

- Nicko van Someren, chief technology officer of the Linux Foundation, said that he expects innovations like Bitcoin to put pressure on companies like Visa , Mastercard , banks, and others to lower transaction fees and speed up settlements. Even if consumers don’t use flock to cryptocurrencies, they could still end up seeing benefits.

What do you think about today’s cryptocurrency craze? I would love to hear your thoughts. Please share and we will consider running a sound off in the near future.