Tech
Search
Michael KorsMichael Kors Is Buying Shoemaker Jimmy Choo’s For $1.2 Billion
Beverly Hills Exteriors And Landmarks - 2017
MicrosoftCalm Down, Internet: Microsoft Paint Isn’t Going Anywhere
US-LIFESTYLE-IT-MICROSOFT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: July 25
Banks Warn Of Bitcoin Risks
An illustration model of a Bitcoin is seen on Dec. 6, 2013. Thomas Trutschel—Photothek/Getty Images
Bitcoin

LedgerX Just Gave Us Another Way to Bet Against Bitcoin

Lucinda Shen
4:44 AM ET

Investors will soon have yet another way to bet on — or against Bitcoin.

Namely, cryptocurrency traders will now be able to place option bets on digital money via LedgerX. That came after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission granted LedgerX approval to clear derivatives, making it the first federally regulated platform of its kind.

The approval will also give buyers of Ethereum and Bitcoin several regulated ways to lower the risk on their existing cryptocurrency bets — which may be welcome or may increase their risk in the hopes of potentially outsized returns. That's possible because derivatives are a varied group that includes options and future contracts.

"Our recently-granted licenses give LedgerX an enormous regulatory advantage for serving our institutional customers," wrote the company's CEO Paul Chou in a blog post after the decision. "LedgerX offers our customers a one-stop shop for tools to buy and sell spot bitcoin, derivatives, and all manner of specialized cryptocurrency swaps."

For more on Bitcoin, watch Fortune's video:

LedgerX, which plans to roll out bitcoin options first starting in the fall, may also make it easier for investors to short cryptocurrencies. While it isn't the first to offer bitcoin options, LedgerX is the first to offer options regulated by the CFTC. In 2015, a San Francisco-based bitcoin options trading platform Derivabit, also known as Coinflip, was asked to cease operations by the CFTC in 2015 for failing to register with the agency.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE