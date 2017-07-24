Here’s How Ivanka Trump Is Still Making Her Millions

Public service pays—at least if you're part of the Trump family.

According to an ethics disclosure made public Friday, Ivanka Trump received at least $12.6 million since early 2016, either directly or through her trust (which is held by relatives of her husband, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner).

Though she resigned from leadership positions within her family's real estate businesses and at her eponymous fashion brand, the first daughter has continued to receive revenue from both streams since 2016. According to The New York Times ' calculations, the major sources of her income since 2016 have been:

$6 million from sales of her fashion line

from sales of her fashion line $2.5 million in salary and severance from the Trump Organization

in salary and severance from the Trump Organization $2.4 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington

from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington $1.7 million in payments from three different real estate companies (including T International Realty, the family’s luxury brokerage agency) for consulting work.

Trump is also guaranteed to keep making at least $1.5 million a year from the above real estate businesses—even though she now serves as an official White House advisor.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on powerful women.

The ethics disclosure was made public along with an updated filing by Kushner. That filing shows that the couple's income since 2016 totals more than $212 million (mostly through the husband's holdings). Together, the pair is worth as much as $761 million—or $25 million more than Kushner's original ethics disclosure stated back in March, according to the Times.