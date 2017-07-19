SCREWING UP THE CAP TABLE, THE SISTERHOOD, IPO POPS

Hello from day three of Brainstorm Tech. I’m running a few excerpts from my colleagues’ coverage Term Sheet-relevant sessions.

• The first is from Jeff John Roberts on venture investing:

For seasoned venture capitalists and private equity firms, tech mania means a flood of dumb money is creating screwy valuations and power-mad founders.

"There's too much tourist capital," said Mood Rowghani, a general partner at the VC firm Kleiner Perkins. "It's made a mockery of our craft because these people would write a check to anyone."

For Rowghani, who made the remark at a roundtable at Fortune 's Brainstorm Tech summit in Aspen, "these people" include sovereign wealth funds, high net-worth individuals, and others willing to rush into tech investing without a sound grasp of the industry.

He's not the only one who holds this view. Rebecca Lynn, a general partner at Canvas Ventures, believes a reckoning is coming.

"A lot of silly money has come in, and the reset hasn't come," said Lynn, adding the flood of dumb dollars means many companies that should have bitten the dust often get "one more at bat."

The phenomenon peaked during what Rowghani called the "looney tunes" days of 2014 and 2015, but is still ongoing. One side effect: "Series A is the new seed round," meaning brand new companies were receiving funding rounds of $5 million or more, which were once reserved for companies that had passed a series of business milestones.

All of this is distorting the investment landscape. But if you want to look on the bright side, the madcap days of 2014 means there is a bumper crop of companies that took seed rounds a few years ago, which means opportunity for firms like Canvas Ventures that specialize in A and B Series funding rounds. The only catch, Lynn said, is there are now five startups instead of one for every conceivable tech category.

Meanwhile, larger tech trends mean many firms are struggling to grow into their valuations. This is especially the case, said Maha Ibrahim of VC firm Canaan Partners, when it comes to enterprise software firms that being forced to reduce product prices due to their clients looking to replace expensive licenses with open-source software or Software-as-a-Service arrangements.

According to Vincent Letteri, a director at private equity firm KKR, the overall U.S. economy remains strong even after an unprecedented period of growth.

Letteri added that investment opportunities still abound even if his job is complicated by a host of sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and other entities willing to throw down money at the drop of a hat.

"They don't usually take up board seats at least, but they might screw up the cap table," Letteri said. "They're putting terms sheets on the table without any work."

• The next is from Laura Entis on our Town Hall on diversity and inclusion:

The temperature was immediately cranked up when Jonathan Sposato, the chairman of PicMonkey and an angel investor, suggested that one of the factors driving tech’s gender problem is that “women don’t always support each other.”

Taking the mic, OpenTable CEO Christa Quarles called the theory "bullshit."

“In Silicon Valley today there is a sisterhood of women who are supporting each other, telling each other about board opportunities, giving each other business ideas,” she continued. “There’s a sisterhood.”

While Quarles, who is in her 40s, sees this support system within her own generation, she believes its ties are only growing stronger. “What you see from the millennial population is the most exciting of all,” she said, choking up. “I’m seeing these young women come up, rise up.”

Part of the tide stems from women like Niniane Wang, who are courageous enough to go on record about their experiences with sexual harassment in Silicon Valley. Such public disclosures put the industry “on notice,” said Quarles.

“I’ve worked in Wall Street for 20 years—talk about sexual harassment,” Quarles said. “You name it, it has happened to me... It has to stop.”For the full exchange, watch the above video.

And the last is from Robert Hackett on tech startups’ obsession first-day IPO share price pop:

Greg Schott, CEO of MuleSoft , an enterprise software company that went public earlier this year, summed up the room's sentiment. "Why are we so fixated on our pop ?" he asked, referring to the bump in price some stocks see after they list on an exchange.

It's bizarre, Schott said, that when IPO shares are accurately priced, some people consider them failures because they do not garner the same media attention and apparent demand. "I don’t blame the bankers," he said. "I think it's Silicon Valley’s need for the pop."

Lise Buyer, a partner at Class V Group, an advisory firm that consults on IPOs, countered this point. "The bankers are in part responsible," she said. "They want to give a small amount of shares to all clients," she said, a practice that pays dividends in kickbacks and commissions to the banks when a newly public company's stock price increases upon a debut.

Too often, founders consider the IPO as the be-all end-all. "It's not the exit. It's what happens after that's so much more important," Buyer said.

"A lot of people think it’s this big celebration and endpoint, but you still have to come in the next day," said John Tuttle, global head of listings at New York Stock Exchange. "It's a great milestone, but it's not the finish line."