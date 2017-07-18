Tech
brainstorm tech

OpenTable CEO Calls ‘Bullsh-t’ on the Idea That Women in Tech Don’t Support Each Other

Laura Entis
4:56 PM ET

Some questions have easy answers. ‘Why don’t more women hold positions of power in Silicon Valley?’ isn’t one of them.

Multi-faceted and, for many, incredibly personal, it’s the kind of query that leads to passionate debate.

The town hall on diversity and inclusion at this year’s Fortune Brainstorm Tech was no different. The temperature was immediately cranked up when Jonathan Sposato, the chairman of PicMonkey and an angel investor, suggested that one of the factors driving tech’s gender problem is that “women don’t always support each other.”

Taking the mic, OpenTable CEO Christa Quarles called the theory "bullshit."

“In Silicon Valley today there is a sisterhood of women who are supporting each other, telling each other about board opportunities, giving each other business ideas,” she continued. “There’s a sisterhood.”

While Quarles, who is in her 40s, sees this support system within her own generation, she believes its ties are only growing stronger. “What you see from the millennial population is the most exciting of all,” she said, choking up. “I’m seeing these young women come up, rise up.”

Part of the tide stems from women like Niniane Wang, who are courageous enough to go on record about their experiences with sexual harassment in Silicon Valley. Such public disclosures put the industry “on notice,” said Quarles.

“I’ve worked in Wall Street for 20 years—talk about sexual harassment,” Quarles said. “You name it, it has happened to me... It has to stop.”

For the full exchange, watch the above video.

