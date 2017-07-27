Apple is bidding goodbye to the only remaining iPods dedicated primarily to playing music.

Three years after the tech giant stopped selling its iconic classic iPod, Apple is now reportedly discontinuing two of that product's less-expensive spin-offs, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle. Several news outlets reported the news on Thursday afternoon, with Apple confirming in a statement to reporters that the two iPod products have been removed from the company's website and online store.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod Touch, now with double the capacity, starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano," the company said in the statement. Apple's website now offers two versions of the iPod Touch—which runs on Apple iOS and is similar to an iPhone, only without wireless phone capabilities. One has 64GB of storage for $199, and the other has 128 GB for $299. Previously the company sold models with half the capacity for the same prices.

The Nano and the Shuffle were both introduced in 2005, each offering its own slimmed-down version of the classic iPod at a lower price and smaller size. The debut of the iPhone just over a decade ago significantly cut into sales of standalone MP3 players, but as Fortune has noted previously, the iPod Touch is aimed at young kids who may not be ready for a smartphone.

It's unclear how much the products add to the bottom line because Apple stopped breaking out iPod sales two years ago , instead lumping the products' sales into the "Other Products" category of the company's financial reports.