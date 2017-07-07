Game of Thrones Actors: What Will They Star In After the Show Ends?

HBO's Game of Thrones is a global phenomenon that attracted more than 23 million cable and streaming viewers per episode during its most recent season.

In addition to pulling in record ratings for Time Warner's premium cable channel, the TV series based on author George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels has also boosted the careers of several actors in the show's biggest roles. But with the show's penultimate seventh season set to premiere on July 16—and only 13 total episodes remaining in the entire series—fans of the show may wonder where they'll see the actors outside of the fictional Westeros.

We've compiled a list of where the biggest names from Game of Thrones will appear on TV and film over the next couple of years (aside from the show's final season).

(Warning: Some mild spoilers may follow)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. HBO/Photofest

We last saw Clarke's Game of Thrones character, Daenerys (aka "Khaleesi"; aka "Mother of Dragons"), sailing toward King's Landing with an army behind her. In real life, her acting career is also surging full steam ahead, with last year's small-budget, romantic drama Me Before You becoming a surprising box office hit with more than $200 million in global ticket sales. Later this year, Clarke will star in the crime thriller Above Suspicion , but the actresses biggest upcoming project will place her in yet another beloved fictional universe. Clarke has an unspecified role in Walt Disney ( dis ) and Lucasfilm's next highly-anticipated spin-off from the Star Wars cinematic universe, the as-of-yet untitled Han Solo prequel that is set to hit theaters in May 2018.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

Peter Dinklage poses backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on September 20, 2015. Mike Blake — Reuters

The Emmy - and Golden Globe-winning actor Peter Dinklage has stayed busy with film projects since Game of Thrones debuted in 2011, starring in movies like 21st Century Fox's ( fox ) X-Men: Days of Future Past and Sony's ( sne ) Pixels . This year, Dinklage will appear in director Martin McDonagh's ( In Bruges ) new crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Minnesota , alongside Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand. In 2018, the actor has several movie gigs lined up, including a film project for HBO called My Dinner with Hervé , in which Dinklage will portray the late Fantasy Island actor Hervé Villechaize. Dinklage has also been reported to be in talks for a role in Disney and Marvel's upcoming superhero epic, Avengers: Infinity War .

Kit Harington (Jon Snow)

Kit Harrington discusses his new film 'Testament Of Youth' during AOL BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios In New York on June 1, 2015 in New York City. John Lamparski—WireImage/Getty Images

Not long ago, many Game of Thrones fans thought that Jon Snow, Harington's character on the TV series, had taken his last breath. But, Harington is back and he figures to be a big part of the HBO show's remaining episodes. Big things also appear on the horizon for the actor's career, with Harington executive producing and starring in an upcoming BBC historical mini-series called Gunpowder , about 17th century British terrorist Guy Fawkes, who plotted to blow up parliament in 1605. Harington will also appear on the big screen, starring alongside actresses Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman in the film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan , a drama set in the acting world that is set for a release sometime in 2018.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark.Courtesy of HBO

As the beleaguered Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner has played an increasingly integral role in Game of Thrones ' plot in recent seasons. And,it seems that Turner's acting career is also heating up after her turn as telepathic mutant Jean Grey in last year's X-Men: Apocalypse , the superhero epic that grossed $543 million globally for 21st Century Fox. Turner will reprise that role as the central character in the 2018 follow-up, X-Men: Dark Phoenix . Later this year, she'll also star in the thriller Huntsville and the time-travel drama Time Freak . And this summer, she begins filming a segment of the upcoming anthology film Berlin, I Love You , which will tell multiple love stories all set in the German capital.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Maisie Williams at the Entertainment Weekly celebration honoring nominees for The Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Tran — FilmMagic/Getty Images

One of the younger cast-members on Game of Thrones , Williams was only 12 years old when she landed the role of the vengeful Arya Stark. Now 20 years old, the actress's career has expanded to include feature films, like the recent Netflix ( nflx ) original iBoy . Later this year, Williams will appear in the biopic Mary Shelley , starring Elle Fanning as the titular author. And in 2018, Williams will lend her voice to the stop-animation comedy Early Man, while also appearing in the teen drama Departures . Like her co-star Turner, Williams will also join the X-Men universe in 2018 by taking on the role of Wolfsbane in Fox's The New Mutants spin-off movie.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Lena Headey arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire—WireImage

Headey already boasted an extensive movie and TV career before Game of Thrones made her a household name, thanks to her portrayal of the cruelly manipulative Cersei. Since joining the Game of Thrones cast, Headey has also starred in the comic book adaptation Dredd (2012) and the horror film franchise-starter The Purge (2013). The actress is set to appear in two 2018 films: the immigration drama The Flood (alongside fellow GoT actor, Iain Glen) and the wrestling biopic Fighting with My Family .

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Season 5 at San Francisco Opera House on March 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan — Getty Images

The Danish heartthrob earned a global following with his portrayal of the "Kingslayer" Jaime Lannister. With Game of Thrones helping to bolster his Hollywood star-power, Coster-Waldau began appearing regularly in English-speaking TV and film roles in recent years, including last year's Gods of Egypt , which was a massive flop for Lionsgate. The actor can currently be seen in the Netflix original drama Small Crimes , as well as an upcoming crime drama film called Shot Caller that hits theaters next month. Next year, Coster-Waldau will star in iconic director Brian De Palma's ( Scarface , The Untouchables ) upcoming thriller, Domino , alongside fellow Game of Thrones cast-member Carice van Houten.

Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth)

Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire—Getty Images

One of the breakout stars among the Game of Thrones cast, Christie's newfound fame has landed her roles in the Hunger Games and Star Wars movie franchises over the past few years. In addition to her remaining time on the HBO series, Christie can also be seen on the Sundance Channel's murder mystery series Top of the Lake , and she will reprise her role as Captain Phasma in Star Wars : The Last Jedi , in December. Christie will also have roles in a pair of 2018 movies: the sci-fi thriller The Darkest Minds and starring alongside Steve Carell in a currently untitled drama from director Robert Zemeckis ( Back to the Future ).

Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy)

Alfie Allen arrives at the premiere of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire—WireImage/Getty Images

It would be an understatement to say that Allen's Theon Greyjoy character has been through a lot over the first six seasons of Game of Thrones . But, fortunately for actor and character, Theon's fate seemed to be improving at the close of the show's most recent season, just as Allen's acting career also appears to be taking off. Allen, who had a supporting role in the 2014 box office hit John Wick , will next appear in Fox's planned 2018 sequel to the 1987 sci-fi classic Predator .