Clif Bar Recalls Protein Bars After Allergy Complaints

Clif Bar & Company has recalled several flavors of its protein bars due to possible peanut contamination.

The company issued a voluntary recall Wednesday for its Chocolate Mint flavor CLIF BUILDER's Bar, its CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) . Each of these products may have undeclared traces of peanuts and some tree nuts, which include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

Clif Bar issued the recall after receiving "a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions." The FDA said there have been no confirmed illnesses as a result of the product's recall.

The affected bars are sold at retail stores and online across the U.S. For customers who have these bars and have an allergy concern , they can return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund.

Those who aren't allergic to peanuts or tree nuts can safely eat the bars.

More information about the specific packages affected by the recall can be found here .