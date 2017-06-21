Tech
Search
Most Powerful WomenIn the Fight Against Sexual Harassment, Money Trumps Morals
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Attends The Third Netease Future Technology Conference
MylanEpiPen Maker Mylan Saves Millions in Taxes Thanks to Huge Stakes in Coal Companies
House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing On Rising Price Of EpiPens With Mylan Inc. CEO Heather Bresch
Most Powerful WomenWhat Uber’s Board Can Learn from Starbucks
Career Advice5 Essential Questions for Every Stage of Your Career
Businesswoman waiting with legs crossed in lobby
periscope

Internet Stars Can Now Cash in on Twitter’s Periscope App

Reuters
4:42 PM ET

Twitter (twtr) plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and others in the search for internet talent.

People watching Periscope will be able to send performers and broadcasters they like a gratuity using a variety of heart shapes that are, in effect, a virtual currency they can purchase, the company said.

Broadcasters who receive the equivalent of about $175 in "super hearts" will be designated "super broadcasters" and be able to cash out the money as earnings, the company said.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

At first only broadcasters in the United States will be eligible, but Periscope plans to expand to other countries soon, it said.

"The spirit and the goal is for all broadcasters to be able to do this," said Sara Haider, Periscope's director of engineering.

After fees and payment processing, broadcasters will get about 70 percent of the remaining revenue, Twitter said. It declined to provide an estimate of its own potential revenue from the service.

Periscope, which Twitter launched in 2015, said it streamed 77 million hours of live, user-generated video in the first three months of this year. It does not release the number of viewers.

YouTube, a unit of Alphabet, said in February it was rolling out live streaming from mobile devices for users with more than 10,000 subscribers, expanding its own bid to help online performers make money.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE