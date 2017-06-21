Finance
Search
Fortune 500Spotify and Facebook Make It Easier to Create Group Playlists
Fortune 500A Computer Designed Stanley Black & Decker’s New Tool
EntrepreneurshipA Business Conference Where the Management Tips Come From Master P
2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars
Fortune 500Hackers Leaked ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Despite Receiving $50,000 Ransom
Money Trouble
Women in venture capital can mean some major dollars. Alfred Gescheidt/Getty Images
CEO Pay

Here’s How Much More American CEOs Make Than You Do

Lucinda Shen
Jun 21, 2017

Chief executive officers for some of the biggest companies in the U.S. received yet another raise in 2016.

According to data from Equilar, which tracks executive pay in the country's 500 largest companies by revenue, median pay for CEOs rose to $11 million (not counting inflation). That's a 6.1%($671,000) increase since the year prior. Even when you account for increases in the cost of living, that raise was still a sizable 4%, or $440,000.

The increase is the highest Equilar has seen in the 17 years since it's been tracking the metric. It's also the largest pay raise for CEOs in a single year since 2013.

The stock market may have helped the pay bump along. CEOs receive about 65% of their pay in the form of company stock, and after President Donald Trump's election win in November, the S&P 500 saw a 9% rally. And now, based on Trump's tax plan, investors anticipate tax and regulatory cuts that will further boost company profits.

While consumers may have also benefitted from the stock market's Trump rally via their holdings in mutual funds and 401(k)s, it didn't quite translate to their paychecks: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistic (BLS), U.S. workers earned a median wage of about $43,380.48 in 2016—a 2.8% raise, or $1,214.65. When you adjust for the cost of living, it's 0.7%, or $303.

In general, the BLS notes that the wealth gap between CEOs and U.S. workers has been gradually widening: In 2015, CEOs were paid 247 times more than an average worker. In 2016, that figure rose to 254 times the average worker.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE