Lady Gaga Gets Her Own Line of Drinks at Starbucks

Lady Gaga has partnered with Starbucks to promote a line of colorful drinks as part of a "Cups of Kindness" campaign.

The weeklong promotion, starting June 13 and running to June 19, includes the already-existing Starbucks menu items , Pink Drink and Ombré Pink Drink , and branches out to two new colors. The new Violet Drink blends blackberries and tart hibiscus with coconut milk and ice, while Gaga's personal favorite, Matcha Lemonade combines matcha green tea with lemonade for a bright green beverage.

Twenty-five cents of every "Cups of Kindness" beverage sold will go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, which supports youth wellness and empowerment, according to a statement . The campaign will specifically benefit the foundation's Channel Kindness, which features stories of kindness from young people across the country.