Term Sheet — Tuesday, June 6

Junior partner exodus, continued: We’ve been chronicling the proliferation of spin-off firms launched by junior partners, but that trend is not limited to venture capital. The same thing is coming to private equity. Nothing is concrete yet, but I’m hearing junior partners at a handful of buyout firms are initiating talks with LPs to open their own shops.

The trend coincides with buyout firms selling stakes in their management companies. In recent months, for example, TSG Consumer Partners sold a minority stake to funds backed by Kuwait and The Riverside Company sold a minority stake to Parkwood LLC. Last year Littlejohn & Co. sold a minority stake to Goldman Sachs. And last year Goldman raised a $1.5 billion fund for these kinds of deals. (Again, there’s nothing concrete to report yet, so these are just examples of the minority stake trend.)

Junior partners -- my shorthand for anyone not named on the Form ADV -- are not usually involved in these discussions. They may have decision-making power on deals, but they don’t have a say in what happens to the firm, or on who makes money on a minority stake sale. Most notably, the non-compete clauses are normally limited to the partners named on the ADV.

In some cases, I’m told, junior partners are frustrated that outside investors get access to the fee stream ahead of them. As one observer noted, “It is a struggle between single digit millionaires and the founders who may be worth, on paper, hundreds of millions.”

Meanwhile, limited partners are wary of any potential tension created by management stake sales – they’d rather a firm incentivize its junior partners to stay. The result is that some savvy LPs are targeting junior partners at firms that have sold minority stakes and offering to be an anchor investor in a new fund. “They see an opening when the junior partners who didn't get any money and didn’t have to sign a non-compete in the minority stake sale are now tired of being left behind,” one source said. We’ll be watching to see how this develops…

Getting out: Harvard’s endowment is selling off $2.5 billion worth of stakes in private equity and venture capital funds, according to the Wall Street Journal . That includes some of its holdings in Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers funds. It’s part of a turnaround initiated by N.P. Narvekar, the fund’s new endowment chief. What is he backing instead of PE and VC? WSJ reports :

Under Mr. Narvekar, Harvard made a first-time investment in New York hedge fund Element Capital Management this April and recently invested with Cambridge Square Capital, a new Boston hedge fund launched by a former Harvard bond manager. Harvard also bought $1 billion worth of exposure to exchange-traded funds last quarter, according to a securities filing, in an attempt to track markets at a low cost.

Harvard is also in talks to sell 8,500 acres of New Zealand dairy farms and 5,500 cows to KKR for around $70 million. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Getting in: At least 20% of the proceeds from the enormous Saudi Aramco IPO (if it happens) will go toward private equity. Which explains why Steve Schwarzman, David Rubenstein, Robert Smith and Masayoshi Son are putting in quality time with Yasir al-Rumayyan, who runs Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to WSJ . One notable detail for those taking part in the windfall: The PIF is no passive investor. WSJ’s Maureen Farrell reports :

PIF is eager to secure more of a say in how funds it backs operate than a traditional limited partner would have, people familiar with its plans said. It could have input in what types of investments these buyout funds make or have veto power over new investments. The sovereign-wealth fund will also likely pay significantly lower fees than other investors do, according to industry experts, because of its size and because it often makes the first seed investment, giving it more leverage.