Tech
Search
Cancer DrugsJohnson & Johnson Drug Slashes Prostate Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 40%
Donald TrumpWhy This Hedge Fund Billionaire Says Trump’s Paris Decision Could Backfire
Day Two Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
AppleApple’s New Browser Blocks Auto-Playing Videos, Disables User Tracking
Craig Federighi
AppleMeet Apple’s Echo Rival, Homepod
Best Companies

Apple’s iPad Pro Line Is Updated With New Screen Size

Don Reisinger
3:04 PM ET

Apple's iPad lineup is getting a refresh—and a new screen size.

The tech giant on Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) introduced a new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen, its first at that size. For the new iPad, Apple reduced the size of the bezels on the left and right sides of the screen, creating more space for the display.

The new 10.5-inch model will replace the 9.7-inch version that Apple previously sold. It comes with 10 hours of battery life.

Apple also announced a new iPad feature called ProMotion, which it said would improve motion-responsiveness within apps. It should also improve the performance of Apple's Pencil, the stylus that works with the company's business-focused iPad Pro line.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple's (aapl) new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, as well as the updated 12.9-inch model, will come with the new "A10X Fusion" processor that Apple says will deliver better app experiences than any previous iPad.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649. The 12.9-inch model will start at $799. Both models will come with 64GB of storage. Customers can order them on Monday, and they'll start shipping next week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE