Apple’s iPad Pro Line Is Updated With New Screen Size

Apple's iPad lineup is getting a refresh—and a new screen size.

The tech giant on Monday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) introduced a new iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen, its first at that size. For the new iPad, Apple reduced the size of the bezels on the left and right sides of the screen, creating more space for the display.

The new 10.5-inch model will replace the 9.7-inch version that Apple previously sold. It comes with 10 hours of battery life.

Apple also announced a new iPad feature called ProMotion, which it said would improve motion-responsiveness within apps. It should also improve the performance of Apple's Pencil, the stylus that works with the company's business-focused iPad Pro line.

Apple's ( aapl ) new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, as well as the updated 12.9-inch model, will come with the new "A10X Fusion" processor that Apple says will deliver better app experiences than any previous iPad.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $649. The 12.9-inch model will start at $799. Both models will come with 64GB of storage. Customers can order them on Monday, and they'll start shipping next week.