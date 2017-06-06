Autos
Search
clean energyCalifornia and China Have Signed an Agreement to Develop Clean Energy Technology
China Powers Market for Solar Energy
trump organizationThe Trump Organization Will Launch a Budget-Friendly Hotel Chain Called ‘American Idea’
Trump International Hotel And Tower Vancouver Grand Opening
Virtual RealitySony Has Sold Over 1 Million PlayStation VR Headsets
Sony's PlayStation VR
Most Powerful WomenThese Are the Worst People on Any Team
oil change

Is Synthetic Oil Worth the Money? Yes, Says AAA

Lisa Fu
12:01 AM ET

About every 5,000 miles or so, car owners face a decision: conventional or synthetic motor oil. And because many change their oil around every 6 months, choosing one over the other makes a significant financial difference in the long run.

Though synthetic oil is considerably more expensive, a new AAA study found synthetic oil surpassed conventional oil by an average of 47% in a variety of industry tests. Switching to synthetic oil will cost the average driver an additional $64 a year, but the extra expense may pay off by protecting expensive engines in the long term, according to John Nielsen, AAA’s managing director of automotive engineering and repair. Nielsen said newer, turbo-charged engines would reap the most benefits.

Despite synthetic oil’s performance, many have remained skeptical about switching over. Forty-four percent of Americans were either unsure or did not believe synthetic oil was worth it in an AAA national survey. Those choosing conventional oil listed cost, distrust of repair facilities, and a lack of choice as reasons for not switching. However, AAA’s survey showed a strong belief in synthetic oil by service professionals as 83 percent of them chose synthetic oil over conventional oil for their own vehicles.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE