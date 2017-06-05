Apple Just Overhauled the App Store

Apple’s app store is getting a makeover.

The consumer technology giant on Monday showed off a new design of its popular app store for downloading Apple-sanctioned mobile games and services like ride-hailing app Uber. Apple announced the App Store redesign during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference in San Jose, Calif.

When people now access the redesigned app store, they will be shown a daily update of what’s new on the app store under a new tab called “Today.” Every day, Apple will showcase a game or app that its staff recommends in an article that resembles a traditional news feature created by a media outlet.

App Store Redesign

Additionally, people will be able to see a list of the day’s updates to various games and apps so they can more quickly buy or download new features as soon as they are released. And Apple will distribute its own editorial content throughout the new App Store, like instructional articles that aim to teach people how to use various apps that they can download from the online store.

Apple also created a dedicated “Games” tab that lets people see Apple’s top recommended video games or choose to see a list of specific gaming genres like role-playing games. Each video game has its own download page where people can watch highlight videos and read user reviews.

Lastly, the technology giant debuted an “Apps” tab that shows people a list of Apple’s top non-gaming apps, like home-rental service Airbnb.