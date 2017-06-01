Leadership
Climate Change

‘Climate Change is Real’: Business Leaders React to President Trump’s Withdrawal from Paris Agreement

Abigail Abrams
5:13 PM ET

Business leaders reacted strongly to President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement —and they were not happy.

The move fulfills a major campaign promise for Trump but also threatens relationships with other countries around the world and dampens international efforts to fight climate change.

The 2015 accord aims to limit the average global temperature increase to below 2C (3.6F) and permits all 195 countries involved to create their own goals for addressing rising temperatures. While the deal is not necessarily doomed without U.S. involvement, the withdrawal may encourage other countries to weaken their commitments.

And it’s not just environmentalists who are concerned. Experts say pulling out of the deal could harm American businesses, and CEOs had been asking Trump to stick with the deal since the President announced he was close to making his final decision. Even oil giants such as ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips were among the companies that expressed support for the accord ahead of Trump’s announcement.

After Trump’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, Elon Musk followed through on his threat to withdraw from President Trump’s advisory councils, saying “climate change is real” — a sentiment shared by many other CEOs and businesses on social media.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said his company was “disappointed” with the decision.

Jeff Immelt, the CEO of General Electric said businesses can’t depend on the government when it comes to climate change.

Former Vice President and climate champion Al Gore joined in.

IBM released a statement that it will continue to “reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions and will continue to help our clients do so as well.”

Salesforce took a similar stance.

HP, Intel and Amazon all released statements emphasizing that they believe climate change is a real issue and they support the Paris agreement.

It's unclear how the American exit will affect the deal as a whole.

