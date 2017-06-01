‘Climate Change is Real’: Business Leaders React to President Trump’s Withdrawal from Paris Agreement

President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 1, 2017. Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate pact and that he will seek to renegotiate the international agreement in a way that treats American workers better.

Business leaders reacted strongly to President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement —and they were not happy.

The move fulfills a major campaign promise for Trump but also threatens relationships with other countries around the world and dampens international efforts to fight climate change.

The 2015 accord aims to limit the average global temperature increase to below 2C (3.6F) and permits all 195 countries involved to create their own goals for addressing rising temperatures. While the deal is not necessarily doomed without U.S. involvement, the withdrawal may encourage other countries to weaken their commitments .

And it’s not just environmentalists who are concerned. Experts say pulling out of the deal could harm American businesses , and CEOs had been asking Trump to stick with the deal since the President announced he was close to making his final decision. Even oil giants such as ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips were among the companies that expressed support for the accord ahead of Trump’s announcement.

After Trump’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, Elon Musk followed through on his threat to withdraw from President Trump’s advisory councils, saying “climate change is real” — a sentiment shared by many other CEOs and businesses on social media.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Microsoft President Brad Smith said his company was “disappointed” with the decision.

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals. - Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

Jeff Immelt, the CEO of General Electric said businesses can’t depend on the government when it comes to climate change.

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government. - Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

Former Vice President and climate champion Al Gore joined in.

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr - Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

IBM released a statement that it will continue to “reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions and will continue to help our clients do so as well.”

Salesforce took a similar stance.

HP , Intel and Amazon all released statements emphasizing that they believe climate change is a real issue and they support the Paris agreement.

Here's a statement from HP on Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement pic.twitter.com/E71uR2ylX8 - Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 1, 2017

Here's a statement from Intel on Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord: pic.twitter.com/9xVfvCNQ4J - Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 1, 2017

Here's Amazon's reaction to Trump pulling out of Paris Accords: pic.twitter.com/Mw2pwV49EF - Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 1, 2017

It's unclear how the American exit will affect the deal as a whole.