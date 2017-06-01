Apple, Google, Facebook and Other Major U.S. Companies Urge Trump to Stay in the Paris Climate Deal

Steam and exhaust rise from the chemical company Oxea (front) and the coking plant KBS Kokereibetriebsgesellschaft Schwelgern GmbH (behind) on a cold winter day on January 6, 2017 in Oberhausen, Germany.

Steam and exhaust rise from the chemical company Oxea (front) and the coking plant KBS Kokereibetriebsgesellschaft Schwelgern GmbH (behind) on a cold winter day on January 6, 2017 in Oberhausen, Germany. Lukas Schulze—Getty Images

Over 20 top companies based in the U.S. or having business stateside have issued a joint open letter urging the president to not pull the country out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Apple ( aapl ) , Google ( googl ) and Facebook ( fb ) are all signatories, as are other major Silicon Valley players like Microsoft ( msft ) , Adobe ( adbe ) , Salesforce ( crm ) , Intel ( intc ) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise ( hpe ) .

"Climate change presents both business risks and business opportunities," the letter reads. "Continued U.S. participation in the agreement benefits U.S. businesses and the U.S. economy in many ways," the companies argue.

These benefits range from strengthening U.S. competitiveness to reducing business risks, as well as in term of creating jobs, markets and growth, according to the signatories

For more on President Trump's Paris decision, watch Fortune's video :

"U.S. business is best served by a stable and practical framework facilitating an effective and balanced global response," concludes the letter. "As other countries invest in advance technologies and move forward with the Paris Agreement, we believe the United States can best exercise global leadership in advance U.S. interest by remaining a full partner in this vital global effort."

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, tweeted out an image of the letter late Wednesday.

Dear President Trump, as some of the largest companies in the US, we strongly urge you to keep the US in the Paris Agreement. pic.twitter.com/ztSXyYtRrm - Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

The Silicon Valley giants are joined by other corporations like Gap ( gps ) , Morgan Stanley ( ms ) and Unilever ( ul ) .

Corporate America has previously voiced opposition to other Trump policies like the travel ban and changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa, with Google's Eric Schmidt calling the latter America's "stupidest policy."