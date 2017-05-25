Retail
These Are the Best Memorial Day Deals This Weekend

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:17 PM ET

Summer won't actually start until mid-June, but Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the season. While the holiday is a time to honor and remember those who died in service, Memorial Day weekend has also become a time that many retailers offer sales and deals.

This is a roundup of the best deals this holiday weekend.

Clothes

JCPenney: JCPenney is offering three different savings options: $10 off purchases of $25 or more, an extra 25% off with a JCPenney credit card, or an extra $25 off purchases of $100 or more with a JCPenney credit card. The savings end May 29.

Kmart: All clothing comes with an extra 15% off Memorial Day weekend. Other shopping categories also offer discounts.

Kohl's: Shoppers can get $10 off when they spend $25 or more. Kohl's is also giving $5 in Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent.

Macy's: Now through May 29, the department store is giving $5 in Macy's Money for every $25 spent and an extra 25% off.

Electronics and Home

Best Buy: Sales on electronics range from laptops to TVs to headphones. They're also offering a big appliances sale with up to 40% off, free delivery for major purchases of $399 and up, and qualifying packages will include a Google home.

Home Depot: In addition to a sale on outdoor products, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off on appliances.

Lowe's: Outdoor products and appliances are on sale until June 5.

Food

Burger King: For Memorial Day weekend, Burger King is offering their Real Fruit Smoothies and Frappés for just $1. Only 12-ounce sizes are available for $1 from May 26 to 28.

Hooters: Veterans and active duty service members can get a meal on the house from Hooters. With a military ID, service members can get 10-piece traditional wings, 10-piece boneless wings, a buffalo chicken sandwich, a buffalo chicken salad or a Hooters burger. This deal is only available on Memorial Day.

Outback Steakhouse: Military personnel and their families can receive a discount at Outback Steakhouse from Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July. The restaurant's website lists which forms of ID are accepted.

