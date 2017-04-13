Finance
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks LGBTQ Students ‘Triggered’ By Chick-fil-A

Lisa Marie Segarra
Apr 13, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to mock Pittsburgh's Duquesne University students who are opposing a Chick-fil-A's possible campus arrival.

Trump, whose father President Donald Trump has become known for using Twitter to air grievances, tweeted, "Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered." In the tweet, the President's son linked to a Daily Caller article that reported some students oppose the fast-food chain opening on campus due to its anti-same-sex marriage history.

Duquesne University's Student Government Association and Lambda, the school's gay-straight alliance group, are working together to address students concerns about a potential Chick-fil-A location on campus, according the Duquesne Duke. "I’ve tried very hard within the last semester and a half to promote this safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community," Lambda President Rachel Coury told the student newspaper.

Years back, Chick-fil-A garnered controversy when CEO Bob Cathy voiced opinions that some considered homophobic.

In 2015, Johns Hopkins University students voted against bringing a Chick-fil-A to campus for the same reason.

