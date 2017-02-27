Fast-food giant Wendy's plans to install self-ordering kiosks in around 1,000 of its franchises across the U.S. at the end of this year.

David Trimm, the chief information officer of the Ohio-based company, says an average store will get around three of this machines, the Columbus Dispatch reports . He estimates that the machines, which franchises won't need to install, will help with labor savings and increased sales.

"They are also trying to enhance the customer experience. Younger customers prefer to use a kiosk," he said, the Columbus Dispatch reports. The move will help the company get data about its customers and could potentially help east long lines during peak hours.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter as well. According to the Associated Press , kiosks have already been tested and installed at some stores in central Ohio.