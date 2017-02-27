Big BanksWarren Buffett Hints Bank of America Could Be His Next Big Investment
Night view of logo of the Bank of America Tower. It is an
UberUber Exec Resigns After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface
Andy Rubin Conversation With Guy Kawasaki - 2013 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
PointCloudMozilla Just Bought Popular Newsreader App Pocket
A screen displays the logo of the open-s
public healthThe WHO Says These 12 Deadly Superbugs Pose the Greatest Health Threats to Humans
475158099
Fast Food

Wendy’s Is Going to Install Self-Ordering Machines in 1,000 Stores

12:43 PM UTC

Fast-food giant Wendy's plans to install self-ordering kiosks in around 1,000 of its franchises across the U.S. at the end of this year.

David Trimm, the chief information officer of the Ohio-based company, says an average store will get around three of this machines, the Columbus Dispatch reports. He estimates that the machines, which franchises won't need to install, will help with labor savings and increased sales.

"They are also trying to enhance the customer experience. Younger customers prefer to use a kiosk," he said, the Columbus Dispatch reports. The move will help the company get data about its customers and could potentially help east long lines during peak hours.

Customers will still be able to order at the counter as well. According to the Associated Press, kiosks have already been tested and installed at some stores in central Ohio.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE