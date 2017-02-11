Tim Cook Thinks Augmented Reality Could Be as Big As the iPhone

In a new interview in The Independent , Apple CEO Tim Cook offers a ringing endorsement of augmented reality—technology that layers digital information onto a user’s view of the real world.

Cook argues that augmented reality is preferable to virtual reality for many applications, because “most people don’t want to lock themselves out from the world . . . With AR you can, not be engrossed in something, but have it be a part of your world, of your conversation. That has resonance.”

Cook compares the potential impact of AR to that of the iPhone, which he describes as a product “for everyone.” “I think AR is that big,” he continues, “It’s huge.”

As The Verge highlights , Cook isn’t just sharing his personal enthusiasm here. Apple has been hiring AR and VR veterans , and Cook’s comments could be read as a signal of the company’s plans to develop AR products.

However, Cook also calls for patience, saying that there are still “things to discover before [AR] is good enough for the mainstream.” That may suggest some lessons learned from Apple’s nascent work in the field. It certainly aligns with the troubles of startup Magic Leap, a standard-bearer for AR that has nonetheless grappled with inflated expectations and technological shortfalls, including an underwhelming leaked photo of a prototype this week.

Apple and its shareholders would certainly love to see augmented reality lead it to another iPhone-scale success. The performance of the Apple Watch has so far been middling , the company recently retrenched its autonomous driving ambitions, and the iPhone itself is getting squeezed in a crowded smartphone market.