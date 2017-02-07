Apple Finally Releasing Long-Delayed BeatsX Earphones

Apple's BeatsX earphones are finally coming to store shelves.

The tech giant will release its BeatsX on Friday, Feb. 10, Apple said in a statement on Tuesday. The BeatsX wireless earphones will come in several colors, including black and white, and will retail for $149.95. Apple says it will sell the earphones at its brick-and-mortar and online stores. Unidentified retail partners will also carry the earphones.

The BeatsX earphones were announced at Apple's ( aapl ) September iPhone event alongside the iPhone 7 and Apple-branded AirPods wireless headphones. At the time, Apple had said that it would make the earphones available in " Fall 2016 ." But after Apple remained silent on the BeatsX availability throughout the fall, B&H Photo sent an email to customers who had preordered the headphones, saying that they'd been delayed "at least 2-3 months," pushing the release date to February or March.

It was a similar story with Apple's AirPods, which had initially been expected to reach store shelves in October. A report late last year said that the AirPods, which weren't released until December, suffered from " technical issues ."

While Apple hasn't said why its BeatsX were delayed, they come with the same W1 chip as the AirPods. Whether the W1 chip was to blame for the delays is unknown.

The W1 chip is designed to make it simple for users to wirelessly connect iPhones, iPods, or iPads running iOS 10 with the earphones. The chip also lets users connect to multiple iOS 10-based devices and choose which product to listen to at any given time. The wireless BeatsX can also work with non-Apple products with help from Bluetooth connectivity.

According to Apple, BeatsX earphones can deliver up to two hours of audio playback after five minutes of charging, and eight hours of playback after 45 minutes of charging. The earphones also come with a microphone so users can make calls with them on, and activate Apple's virtual personal assistant Siri.

Apple acquired Beats in 2014 for over $3 billion.