Apple Might Take Legal Action Against President Trump’s Immigration Ban

The biggest company in America is considering legal action against President Donald Trump 's executive order on immigration .

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he has been appealing to "very, very senior people in the White House" in a bid to repeal the ban on entry into the U.S. for citizens of several predominantly Muslim nations. As a part of that effort, Apple is also considering legal action against the executive order.

"More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds," Cook said. "That’s what makes us special. We ought to pause and really think deeply through that."

The interview comes a day after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told employees that the company is also exploring " legal options ."

Amazon, alongside other tech companies Expedia and Microsoft , is already backing a lawsuit to stop the immigration ban. That lawsuit was filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson .

Other companies, including Goldman Sachs, Nike , and Airbnb have also spoken out against the policy since it was enacted Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.