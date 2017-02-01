CEO Daily: Wednesday, 1st February

Top News

• Bitter Dems Wrestle With Gorsuch Quandary

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia. The Democratic Party, still bitter at the GOP’s refusal even to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland last year, signaled its intention to block the appointment. Its Congressional leadership boycotted the announcement in the White House and criticized Gorsuch personally after the news. A filibuster may satisfy wounded Democrat pride, but could also cause the GOP majority in Congress to change the rules to allow the nomination to pass with a simple majority. It could also anger voters in states won by Trump in November where Democrat Senators face re-election next year. Time

• Team Trump Jawbones the Dollar Down

President Trump and his team ratcheted up tensions in the foreign exchange market with accusations of skullduggery against both Germany and Japan. Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Germany of “exploiting” a “grossly undervalued” euro, while Trump accused of “playing the devaluation game” while “we stand there like dummies.” The dollar fell sharply, and has now lost over 4% since the jawboning started. To a degree, this is about some more speculative players being shaken out of one of the most crowded trades in world markets. It’s also a relief to those U.S. companies, like Apple, that get much of their revenue abroad. But the willingness of the new administration to talk the dollar down aggressively is, like much else, a sharp departure from previous U.S. policy, and one of several uncomfortable new realities for financial markets. Verbally-created volatility will also complicate the decision-making of the Federal Reserve, whose policy-making committee concludes its two-day meeting today. No change in interest rates is expected. Fortune

• Under Armour Falls From Grace

Shares in Under Armour fell an eye-watering 23% after the athletic gear maker reported a poor holiday quarter and predicted 2017 revenue growth of only 11%-12%, instead of the 20% expected by Wall Street. It said CFO Chip Molloy will leave the company “for personal reasons.” Under Armour has been harder hit than its more globally-present rivals Adidas and Nike by a spate of bankruptcies (Sports Authority, City Sports, etc.) and store closures in the traditional U.S. retail sector. At the same time, the company debuted the first output from its new manufacturing center in Baltimore , which it hopes will improve supply chain management. Fortune

• Exxon Gets Real About Natural Gas Prices

ExxonMobil wrote down the value of its U.S. shale gas assets by over $2 billion, a landmark move that led to its posting its lowest annual profit in 20 years. Exxon had been alone among oil majors in not writing down the value of its reserves in the wake of the 2014 oil price crash and the flooding of the U.S. natural gas market with cheap shale gas. Former CEO Rex Tillerson had used a policy of no writedowns to impose discipline on its executives, but the policy has come under pressure due to a separate investigation by the SEC into Exxon’s attitude to Climate Change-related risks. U.S. natural gas prices are 40% below their level in 2010, when Exxon bought shale producer XTO. WSJ, subscription required