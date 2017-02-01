Global 500Amazon’s $1.5 Billion Air Cargo Hub Will Likely Create 2,000 Jobs in This State
Amazon Branded Cargo Plane Flies in Seattle Seafair's Airshow
TradeHere’s How Much Business the U.S. Is Doing With Muslim Countries
Operations At The Port Of Charleston Ahead Of International Trade Balance Figures
RussiaKalashnikov Is Hiring 1,700 People to Meet Rising Demand for AK-47 Assault Rifles
Russian President Vladimir Putin Visits Kalashnikov Military Concern
NintendoNintendo Plans to Drop Lots of New Games to Help Steady Out Its Earnings
Nintendo Unveils New Game Console Nintendo Switch
diesel scandal

VW and Bosch Agree to $1.6 Billion Settlements for Car Owners Over the Diesel Scandal

Reuters
8:32 AM UTC

Volkswagen AG (vlkay) has agreed to pay at least $1.26 billion to fix or buy back and compensate owners of about 80,000 polluting 3.0 liter diesel-engined vehicles—and could be forced to pay more than $4 billion if regulators don't approve fixes for all vehicles, court documents filed late Tuesday showed.

In December, VW said it had agreed to buy back 20,000 vehicles and expected to fix another 60,000. The settlement documents show that if regulators do not approve a fix for all of the vehicles, the German automaker's costs could jump.

The settlement shows owners of 3.0 liter vehicles who opt for fixes will get compensation of between $7,000 and $16,000 from Volkswagen -- and the automaker will pay another $500 if the fix impacts a vehicle's performance. Owners who opt for a buyback will get $7,500 on top of the value of the vehicle.

Separately, German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH has agreed to pay $327.5 million to compensate owners of polluting U.S. vehicles.

VW previously agreed to spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back up to 475,000 polluting 2.0 liter vehicles after it admitted it installed secret software to evade emissions controls.

Under the agreement, Bosch will pay $163.3 million to address 2.0 liter vehicle claims, with most owners getting $350 each, while 3.0 liter owners will split $113.3 million. Most 3.0 liter owners will receive $1,500 from Bosch.

A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a hearing to approve the settlements on Feb. 14.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE