ACLUThe ACLU Is Joining Startup Accelerator Y Combinator
Gay Marriage Legalized Nationwide by U.S. Supreme Court
Donald TrumpColleges Could Lose $700 Million a Year Because of President Trump’s Immigration Ban
Boston University Protest Against President Trump's Immigration Order
ObamacareRepealing Obamacare Would Cost More Than 1.1 Million American Jobs
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington
parental leaveEtsy Just Reported the First Results of Its Gender-Neutral Parental Leave
The AIDS Epidemic In The Ukraine
Shoppers Ahead Of Consumer Comfort Figures
Pedestrians and shoppers pass in front of a Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) store in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 18, 2016. The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index, a survey which measures attitudes about the economy, is scheduled to be released on August 11. Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images David Williams — Bloomberg via Getty Images
fast fashion

H&M Is Slamming the Brakes On New Store Openings

Phil Wahba
10:29 PM UTC

Even the wildly popular fast-fashion chains can't escape retail gravity.

Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday it was dropping its goal of opening 10% to 15% more stores each year and instead turning its focus to getting more revenue from existing stores, a tacit recognition that its store fleet is nearing the saturation point in many markets.

H&M, which operates in 64 markets but whose U.S. business is its second largest after Germany, has been on a store opening tear for years, including recent new locations in such prime spots as New York's Times Square. That has made the ubiquitous chain one of the largest fashion retailers in the world. It has been engaged in a fast-fashion arms war of sorts with Inditex's Zara chain in a land grab across the globe. In 2016 alone, H&M opened 427 stores worldwide.

But now, as it runs the risks of being "over-stored", particularly amid slowing sales in markets like the U.S., H&M wants to go easier. Last year, Zara slowed its new store openings and 15 months ago, Uniqlo scaled back its U.S. expansion after finding customers outside major cities did not know the brand very well.

"The year was characterized by the shift in the industry towards an ever growing online market and by digitalization," said H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson, stating something that has happening to many retailers for years but affecting fast-fashion chains more recently. Fast-fashion chains are known as such because they design, make and get to stores fast-changing fashions and trends much more quickly than specialty apparel stores and department stores.

Adding to the pain, Persson said, were geopolitical events, such as terror attacks and the Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union.

Given how many of its peers, particularly in the U.S., now find themselves having to close stores after overbuilding for years and with sales declining, it makes sense for H&M to be more circumspect with new stores. Gap Inc (gps), Abercrombie & Fitch (anf) and Aéropostale (aro), as well as department stores like Macy's (m), have all recently closed a large number of stores or are in the process of painfully downsizing their fleets.

H&M is doing better than those companies, but it is sensible to avoid opening new stores at a time of slowing growth. What's more, like those rivals, H&M is feeling the heat from the likes of Amazon.com (amzn) and Europe's online fashion store Zalando.

For the full year, H&M's net income fell 11% because of increased markdowns during the year and a stronger U.S. dollar which made purchasing costs higher. Meanwhile sales rose 6%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE