PepsiCo will launch LIFEWTR , its new, premium-priced bottled water, during a 30-second ad at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

A purified water that is pH balanced with electrolytes, the brand will start appearing on retail shelves across the U.S. in February 2017. According to the Wall Street Journal , PepsiCo ( pep ) will also feature Pepsi Zero Sugar, a zero-calorie soda, on screen during the Super Bowl’s half-time show.

PepsiCo's LIFEWTR brand plays to growing consumer interest in healthier beverages . Since 2004, bottled water volume has more than doubled from 1.8 billion cases to almost 4 billion last year, industry observer Beverage Digest reports. Over that same period, carbonated soft drinks have shed 1.5 billion cases of volume. Though soda sales still represent 55% of the total liquid refreshment beverages market, PepsiCo and peers like Coca-Cola can see the writing on the wall.

"We are starting to see water play a greater role in the repertoire of a consumer’s beverage consumption," Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo's Global Beverage Group, told Fortune last December. "I think we are seeing a secular and irreversible trend toward healthier beverages."

Coke hasn’t announced its Super Bowl plans yet, but a company spokesman told the WSJ that it isn’t planning ads for either Dasani or Smartwater, its two bottled-water brands.