Apple Criticized Amid Mixed iPhone Sales Reports

CUPERTINO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an Apple product launch event on October 27, 2016 in Cupertino, California. Apple Inc. is expected to unveil the latest iterations of its MacBook line of laptops (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images) Stephen Lam — Getty Images

Another week down and Apple has once again dealt with some blows from critics—and market researchers.

Over the last week, two reports surfaced suggesting the iPhone had a strong end to 2016, but couldn't quite keep Android alternatives down. Meanwhile, questions abound over the iPhone 7's popularity and whether customers are waiting until later this year to see what Apple has up its sleeve.

This is Fortune's weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week.

Apple ( aapl ) also found itself the subject of criticism this week, after a former engineer said Apple CEO Tim Cook has changed the company's culture for the worse.

But Apple also fought back this week, launching a lawsuit against Qualcomm ( qcom ) and issuing a "wishlist" to India before it commits to producing products in the country. Like every other week, the past seven days in the Apple universe have been eventful.

Read on for the biggest Apple news in the last week:

One more thing... It was an end of an era this week after AT&T announced it has turned off its 2G network . The move means Apple's original iPhone , released in 2007, is officially useless and can no longer place calls. Now, it's officially a technology artifact.