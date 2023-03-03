Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis last year—here are the symptoms

Pop singer Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates of his international “Justice World Tour” earlier this week. He’d initially canceled the North American leg of his tour last summer after revealing he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that has paralyzed one side of his face.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” he tweeted in September. “I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me … After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

The singer, who recently celebrated his 29th birthday, announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post last June. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

These are some common questions about Ramsay Hunt syndrome:

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, is a rare neurological disorder that is characterized by facial weakness or paralysis and a rash impacting the ear or mouth. It typically occurs in adults older than 60 years of age and affects about 5 in 100,000 people in the U.S., according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

What are symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Symptoms usually present on one side of the face. There are two common signs of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to the Mayo Clinic:

A painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, in and around one ear

Facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear

Other symptoms include:

Ear pain

Hearing loss

Ringing in your ears (tinnitus)

Difficulty closing one eye

A sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo)

A change in taste perception or loss of taste

Dry mouth and eyes

What causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults. Even after the virus clears up, it can still live in your nerves and can activate years later.

What treatments are available for Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome often includes anti-inflammatory drugs to reduce pain and swelling. When treatment is started within three days of symptoms starting, there is usually a good prognosis; however, there may still be complications, such as permanent facial paralysis or hearing loss.

Is Ramsay Hunt syndrome contagious?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not contagious; however, reactivation of the varicella zoster virus can cause chickenpox in people who have never had chickenpox or haven’t been vaccinated for it. People who are immunocompromised are especially at risk for serious infection.