After being body shamed on Twitter when he was photographed without a shirt in July, Elon Musk says he has lost 20 pounds after dabbling in intermittent fasting.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Musk said he began the practice on the “advice of a good friend” and says he feels healthier. The focus on Musk’s waistline started after he was photographed in the Greek islands. Even his father chimed in via Australian radio, saying he’d told his son to take a weight loss supplement.

Musk said he has been using a weight loss app called Zero to assist him as he drops pounds.