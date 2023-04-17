Gary Gensler’s new assault on DeFi puts him on a legal limb

The world of decentralized finance gave a collective shudder this weekend upon learning the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to amend a regulation that defines exchanges. This is the third time the SEC has tweaked its proposed amendment, and the latest version is aimed directly at DeFi platforms.

The long and short of it is that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wants to force DeFi projects such as Uniswap—which let users swap tokens using a decentralized protocol—to register and operate as a NASDAQ-like exchange. He made this clear during prepared remarks on Friday. “These platforms are acting as if they have a choice to comply with our laws. They don’t,” Gensler clucked.

Where to begin? First, this isn’t a surprise given the burn-it-all-down approach Gensler has taken to regulating the crypto industry in the months after FTX collapsed. Given that DeFi embodies most of the qualities that crypto haters loathe—notably a global, decentralized business model where it’s unclear who is in charge—you knew Gensler would make a move sooner or later.

The question is what happens next? The crypto world has reacted with incredulity at Gensler’s comments, balking at the notion that decentralized software platforms can be stuffed into a regulatory framework designed for old-school stock exchanges. In a smart thread, attorney Jason Gottlieb made the case that Gensler is not evil or stupid, but has failed to realize that crypto and DeFi represent a new paradigm that requires a brand-new regulatory model. He invokes the familiar analogy of Model-T Fords arriving in a legal regime designed for horses.

Meanwhile, Gensler’s fellow SEC commissioner and longtime crypto ally, Hester Peirce, claimed the Chair’s new gambit—which passed by a 3-2 vote—“sends a message that we are uninterested in facilitating innovation and competition in the financial markets and instead seek to protect incumbents.”

As for the DeFi industry, an attorney told me that major players are ready to sue the SEC on the grounds it has sought to expand the definition of “exchange” in a high-handed, arbitrary fashion. They added that DeFi companies can’t sue for now—they have to wait until the new definition becomes law—but when they do, they will be able to file directly with an appeals court like the Fifth Circuit. If that comes to pass, the attorney told me the crypto world has an excellent chance of winning because, on the DeFi file especially, Gensler has finally overplayed his hand. The attorney was convinced that the Supreme Court’s growing skepticism of letting agencies run their show—as evidenced by a 9-0 decision last week—will lead the Justices to bench-slap the SEC.

We’ll see. I agree Gensler is indeed on shaky ground when it comes to administrative law, but the crypto industry must also realize it is viewed with dislike and mistrust by many people—including more than a few judges, I suspect.

DECENTRALIZED NEWS

A House Committee published a draft bill that calls for study of CBDCs and puts a moratorium on stablecoins, such as Tether, backed by another token. (Coindesk)

A tech writer who test-drove Jack Dorsey's decentralized Bluesky social network described it as "a mishmash of simple internet delight." (The Verge)

Class action lawyers representing FTX victims say they finally served Shaquille O'Neal, who they claim has been hiding for months. (CBS)

Bitcoin's sustained rally around the $30,000 mark has led some industry watchers to cautiously express that crypto winter is over. (Bloomberg)

News reports back up earlier rumors that the stabbing death of MobileCoin founder Bob Lee came after an argument over the murder suspect's sister. (NBC)

MEME O’ THE MOMENT

