Gwyneth Paltrow, Cher, F. Scott Fitzgerald—and now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. These are all among the famous faces whose homes—past or present—have been listed on short-term rental site Airbnb.

Kunis and Kutcher—the stars of That ’70s Show who share two children—announced on Instagram that they’d listed their “oceanfront oasis” in Santa Barbara for a one-night stay.

The stay for up to four people includes all meals and snacks, and the guests will even be hanging out with the Black Swan actress and her Punk’d-famed husband.

“As actors, entrepreneurs and parents, we know how important it is to disconnect and recharge—and we’re excited to become Airbnb hosts to share our respite with you,” the listing reads.

The two-bedroom home sits on the beachfront with views of the Santa Ynez mountains, and is located near the West Mesa neighborhood.

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s beachfront guesthouse, listed on Airbnb

“Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about),” the couple wrote on their listing.

“You’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

Unlike listings such as the Barbie dreamhouse—which appeared in the Malibu hills ahead of the release of the billion-dollar movie—Kunis and Kutcher aren’t listing their home because of an entertainment project.

Instead, their post on Instagram says they’re an Airbnb partner, perhaps not a surprise as Kutcher has worked closely with the business in the past. His venture capital firm, A Grade Investments, has backed the company.

The listing continues: “We’ll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach. Plus, we’ll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay.”

In a video posted to Instagram, the pair said they wanted to leave their guests feeling as though they were “old buds.”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach,” Kutcher tells Kunis in the clip. “It’s so nice here.”

Whoever bagged the stay will have had to move fast, and won’t have much time for packing. Booking for the one-off trip went live on Aug. 16, hours after Kutcher announced the listing on Instagram.

The rare offer also has a tight turnaround: guests can only visit the property this weekend.

There are also a couple of house rules that come with the property. Guests are asked not to take any photos or videos without permission from the hosts beforehand.

Smoking, drugs and illegal activities are also banned, with the couple adding that they have a “no parties” policy.

Other famous homes on Airbnb

Despite the platform becoming a pet peeve of some tourist hotspots—Italy’s Florence wants to ban the platform while towns and cities across France have banded together to call for better regulation—a raft of famous locations keeps customers coming back.

Famous listings on the site have included the mansion from The Godfather, the LA home where sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was shot and the villa which is home to The Bachelor TV series.

Celebrities’ former homes also appear regularly on the website, offering guests a glimpse into the lives of the Hollywood elite.

Among the listings are a one-bed, one-bath home in LA that claims to have been owned by Sonny and Cher.

More recently, Shakespeare in Love actress Gwyneth Paltrow listed her guesthouse in Montecito on Airbnb. The Oscar-winning actress said she listed the home to help others relax and rejuvenate.