We’re seeing more of the aftermath of the go-go days of 2021 play out, as startups have been parting with their assets in fire sales this summer. But the trend of startups selling off units of their businesses (or themselves entirely) will likely pick up from here, and could prove an opportunity for healthier companies to beef up.

That’s the thesis of one venture investor I chatted with last week. They told me they see this as a perfect storm of zombie companies that raised too much money at unrealistic valuations in recent years—and found themselves stuck with business models that don’t make sense anymore in this tougher environment. “I think a lot of active board members are basically having honest conversations with founders and saying, ‘Hey, even if you really execute over the next three years, you’re just gonna get back to, like, half the valuation you’re at today…and even then it might be difficult to raise,’” they told me. The VC said they’ve noticed these asset sales more in the past two months.

Take Hopin, for example. The virtual conference company, whose business had cooled off as conference-goers flocked to in-person events, sold its events and engagement units to RingCentral last week. Hopin had garnered a nearly $7.7 billion valuation from VCs including Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz, and General Catalyst in the heady days of 2021, per PitchBook data. And per Axios, Hopin will use some of the proceeds of the sale, reportedly in the low hundreds of millions, to give liquidity to some of its investors. (Hopin didn’t return Axios’ request for comment.)

It’s something of a unique strategy for VC-backed companies, Kyle Stanford, senior venture analyst at PitchBook, told me. “We’ve never had, you know, 800 unicorns kind of stuck, in the U.S., without any good opportunity to IPO [and] no M&A market,” he said. “Now, they just have to go down a different route,” where “maybe they make a little money off of a sale, get a little more targeted within their business, cut costs, and then really use what capital they have left in their runway to drive down a more targeted path.”

He predicts we’ll see more of these carve outs in the coming months.

What types of companies would use this strategy? Stanford notes that it will probably only be later stage or venture growth companies who are large enough to have revenue-generating business units, and who would need to sell those assets to streamline their business and potentially make themselves more attractive to acquirers or investors. The VC I spoke with, meanwhile, said these beleaguered companies are in industries across the board, but highlighted fintech, proptech, and crypto.

Of course, other startups could benefit from the woes of their competitors. Every smart VC firm is going to be on both sides of the equation, the investor argued, and portfolio companies that are doing well will have a big opportunity to consolidate their competitors and cheaply acquire customers. They noted there are licenses and a variety of assets that can be attractive to other startups, although buyers need to be careful since they are likely acquiring a unit that’s burning cash. Still, the VC added that in many cases there aren’t many bidders and the prices are super low. (Their firm has at least one portfolio company looking into this right now.)

Investors themselves are also eyeing the opportunity. Last week, the Financial Times reported that Sequoia Capital’s wealth management arm Sequoia Heritage and Brookfield Asset Management are teaming up for a new fund focused on buying up cheap startups.

Of course, venture investors are in large part to blame for this. After all, they poured billions into startups with the mandate to grow at breakneck speed and expand their business into a bunch of different areas.

But the upshot is that there are likely a lot of zombies walking around the startup graveyard—and they might not be upright for long.

ICYMI, a conservative activist’s lawsuit against Fearless Fund: A group founded by the conservative activist who played a key role in the recent rejection of affirmative action in college admissions is suing Fearless Fund, a VC firm focused on funding Black founders, who received only 1% of VC dollars in 2022. The lawsuit claims that the fund’s grant program, which awards Black female small business owners $20,000, is discriminatory against non-Black applicants. Fearless Fund, whose website says it is “built by women of color for women of color,” is backed by big companies including Bank of America and Costco. This could have major implications for those funds focused on evening out the playing field for Black founders.

VENTURE DEALS

- LightForce Orthodontics, a Burlington, Mass.-based personalized 3D printed braces system, raised $80 million in Series D funding. Ally Bridge Group led the round and was joined by Transformation Capital, CareCapital, Omega Venture Partners, Matter Venture Partners, the American Association of Orthodontics, Kleiner Perkins, Tyche Partners, and Matrix Partners.

- Amber Bio, a San Francisco-based gene editing biotech company, raised $26 million in seed funding. Playground Global and Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health co-led the round and were joined by Eli Lilly, RDF, Hummingbird Ventures, and Pillar VC.

- 40Seas, a Tel Aviv-based digital financing platform, raised an additional $6 million in seed funding. Eminence Ventures, QED Investors, Team8, and ZIM invested in the round.

- Lightup, a Mountain View, Calif.-based data quality monitoring platform developer, raised $9 million in Series A funding. Andreessen Horowitz and Newland Ventures co-led the round and were joined by Spectrum 28 Capital, Shasta Ventures, Vela Partners, and Incubate Fund.

- Language I/O, a Cheyenne, Wyo.-based multilingual customer support company, raised $8 million in Series A1 funding. Joint Effects led the round and was joined by Wyoming Business Council’s Wyoming Venture Capital Fund, Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and Omega Venture Partners.

- Hushmesh, a Falls Church, Va.-based cybersecurity company, raised $5.2 million in funding. Paladin Capital Group led the round and was joined by Akamai Technologies.

- Dynamon, a Southampton, U.K.-based data analytics and simulation tools software company for commercial transport and logistics companies, raised £4 million ($5.02 million) in funding from bp ventures.

- ConfiAbogado, a Mexico City-based legal tech startup and B2C labor law provider in Latin America, raised $1.65 million in seed funding. Tuesday Capital led the round and was joined by DTB Capital, Seedstars International Ventures, 500 Global, Invariantes, Goodwater, GAIN Capital, and Side Door Ventures.

- Wisecut, a Miami-based video editing software, raised $1 million in funding from Tim Draper.

PRIVATE EQUITY

- Guidepost Growth Equity acquired a minority stake in Intellum, an Atlanta-based enterprise learning management system, for $25 million.

- Arlington Capital Partners acquired Integrated Data Services, an El Segundo, Calif.-based software and tech support and development provider for federal government customers. IDS’ co-founders Jerome Murray and James Truhe will retain a minority stake in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- BlackRock acquired Kreos, a London-based growth and venture debt financing provider to companies in the technology and health care industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- HCI Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Custom Lawn Care, a Butler, Pa.-based lawn care treatment services company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- KKR agreed to acquire a majority stake in LEAP India, a Mumbai-based pallet pooling platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Mercer Global Advisors acquired Steward Wealth Management, a Colleyville, Texas-based wealth management firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- New Water Capital acquired Norwood Paper, a Chicago-based non-box related packaging company, and BulkSak International, a Gastonia, N.C.-based packaging products manufacturer and distributor. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Palisade Infrastructure agreed to acquire the assets in Washington state of Consolidated Communications, a Mattoon, Ill.-based fiber communications solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Rcapital acquired Bromford Group, a Leicester, U.K.-based aerospace and power generation business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- WIN-911, backed by Capstreet, acquired SyTech, a Franklin, Mass.-based reporting software provider. The two companies will be rebranded as SmartSights. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OTHER

- Alliance Mobile acquired The Wireless Experience Group, a Manahawkin, N.J.-based AT&T authorized retailer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- NR West acquired Foster Benefit Resources, a Dallas-based employee insurance benefits provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Stavvy acquired Brace, a Culver City, Calif.-based mortgage servicing technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IPOS

- Arm, the Cambridge, U.K.-based semiconductor unit of SoftBank, is targeting an initial public offering between $60-$70 billion as soon as September, according to Bloomberg.

FUNDS + FUNDS OF FUNDS

- SK Capital Partners, a New York-based private investment firm, raised $800 million for a fund focused on investing in lower middle market companies.

- Lone View Capital, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth-stage technology deals, raised $383.8 million for its first fund, according to an SEC filing.

- Draper Associates, Tim Draper’s San Mateo-based venture capital firm focused on seed and early stage investments, raised $152.3 million for its seventh fund, according to an SEC filing.

PEOPLE

- Primary VC, a New York-based venture capital firm, hired Emily Man as a partner. Formerly, she was with Redpoint Ventures.

Correction, Aug. 3, 2023: A previous version of this newsletter misspelled Capstreet.