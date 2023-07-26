Congress just heard 3 retired Air Force members testify about UFOs and ‘non-human biologics’ and America is totally unsurprised

The Men in Black seem to have been working overtime this millennium. That is, if they’re real (the aliens). Whistleblowers told Congress that they know the Men in Black are very real, and they’ve been cleaning up evidence of UFOs. It’s not, as they say, out of this world, given that the existence of extraterrestrial activity was recently confirmed by a whistleblower’s claims.

David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer of more than a decade, testified to Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. government has seen unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

​​“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said. It’s not by any means hot-off-the-press-type news for the American government, according to Grusch, who added that they’ve likely been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s. He claimed that he personally knew individuals who attempted to speak out and were harmed or injured so as to keep the information concealed. The Pentagon denies these accusations.

Alongside Grusch, two Navy pilots who claim they witnessed UFOs testified: David Fravor and Ryan Graves. When asked by Congressman Glenn Grothman if these UAPs were a potential national security threat, Fravor answered in the affirmative. “Yes,” he said, “the technology that we faced was far superior than anything we had, and you could put that anywhere.” He explained that if one could capture these UAPs and reverse-engineer them, one could go to space and “drop down in a matter of seconds,” do whatever you’d like, “and leave, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

These aircraft, according to Graves’ testimony, perform in a way that is “unexplainable due to our current understanding of our technology and our capabilities as a country.” Describing a trajectory that can “stop in midair and go in a different direction” or take a short three-hour pit stop, Fravor adds that America has nothing that operates in a similar way. To make matters trippier, according to Grusch, the U.S. government has UAPs in its possession. He added that non-human biologics (or natural organisms) came along with some of these UAPs, or in civilian language: aliens.

While some might find this testimony groundbreaking, others don’t stand to be all that bothered by the news. The majority (42%) of Americans believe in UFOs, according to an Ipsos poll conducted in early July. About one in 10 report seeing one with their own eyes, a stat that has been “unchanged over time.” Other supernatural beliefs aren’t that uncommon, either, as 28% report feeling a strange presence in the room during their sleep, have felt or seen a ghost (25%), or believe in ghosts in general (39%).

The public’s confidence in American institutions was already at an all-time low in 2022, as new data from Gallup finds that only 27% of U.S. adults have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of faith in the mainstays of the nation. One of the least trusted entities is Congress, decreasing from 12% to 7% of the population having a “great deal” of confidence in the entity. The other branches of government, the U.S. Supreme Court and the presidency, also have dwindled in favor, respectively sitting at 25% and 23% in the confidence index. That’s all to say, Americans are already skeptical of their political institutions, and might not be all that shocked that information is potentially being hidden from them. These institutions do have more good faith to stand to lose, though, and a UFO secret is sure to not help these matters of trust.