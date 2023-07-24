Walt Disney is reviewing its schedule of film releases through the rest of the year and may delay some titles because striking actors won’t help promote the pictures, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are at an early stage, but could impact films including Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish and Magazine Dreams, which are all slated for release this year. Any changes will depend on the outcome of the review, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

Some films may be too far along in their marketing to change. Haunted Mansion is scheduled to hit theaters July 28. Last week, Disney released a trailer for The Marvels, a superhero film that’s likely to be the biggest picture still on the calendar, saying it’s scheduled for Nov. 10.

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment.

Hollywood studios face obstacles in promoting upcoming titles. Work stoppages by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild bar talent from participating in red carpet premieres, film festivals and press interviews promoting projects from the companies they are striking against. Last week, Variety reported that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was considering postponing some of its 2023 films, including Dune: Part Two.

Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, already shook up its release schedule once this year, delaying some major films by as long as three years. The studio has suffered a series of disappointing results at the box office in recent months, including for pictures such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Little Mermaid.