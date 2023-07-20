Kevin Mitnick, the world’s ‘most wanted’ hacker before becoming a cybersecurity consultant, dies at 59

Kevin Mitnick, who became infamous in the 1990s for his hacking exploits and went on to become a leading cybersecurity consultant, has passed away at the age of 59.

Mitnick died on July 16 after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind a wife, who is pregnant with their first child.

Once dubbed “the world’s most famous hacker,” Mitnick gained infamy in the 1990s for a string of computer break-in, absconding with data files and credit card numbers. His obituary notes that the federal prosecutor in his trial “offered his testimony that Kevin never tried to take one dime from any of his ‘victims.’”

Mitnick was the subject of a two-year manhunt before that trial, however. He was arrested in 1995. He eventually pleaded guilty to computer and wire fraud and was sentenced to 46 months in prison and was not permitted to use a computer or cell phone without the permission of his probation officer for the three years following his release.

Upon his release, Mitnick turned his skills to hacking on behalf of companies, becoming a consultant and public speaker. In 2011, he became part owner and chief hacking officer of KnowBe4, a security awareness firm.

“Kevin inspired KnowBe4’s training curriculum from the moment he agreed to be our ‘Chief Hacking Officer’ and was critical in elevating KnowBe4’s brand awareness in the industry,” the company wrote in a blog post. “His extensive experience with social engineering is forever woven into KnowBe4’s DNA.”