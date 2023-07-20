China is proving to be a vital outlet for oil and coal exports for Putin’s Russia as western buyers shun shipments

China’s imports of key energy commodities from Russia surged to all-time highs last month, highlighting the growing interdependence of the two nations as the war in Ukraine drags on well into its second year.

Imports of thermal and coking coal from Russia swelled to 10.6 million tons in June, above the combined total from Indonesia and Mongolia, the other top shippers to China, according to customs data on Thursday. In the same month, oil flows from Russia hit 10.5 million tons, up more than 40% on-year.

Asia’s largest economy has proved to be a vital outlet for exports of both oil and coal for Moscow as western buyers shun shipments given the conflict. China has maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he ordered the assault on Ukraine last year, refusing to join US-led sanctions.

In the coal trade, Russia has since mid-May boosted transport along the trans-Baikal railway that connects to China’s border city Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia. In addition, there are plans for another railway route to the northeast Mohe in Heilongjiang, according to Chinese consultant GRCoal Research Institute.