Watch out WeWork: Adam Neumann is back

I met WeWork founder Adam Neumann for the first time yesterday. “Met” might be a stretch—I charged over to him as he was coming out from behind stage at Fortune Brainstorm Tech in Deer Valley, Utah; just in time to catch him putting on a black baseball cap and saying how he wished he had gotten to talk more about his new startup Flow. I quickly offered him the opportunity—10 minutes to sit down with me, so I could ask a few of my burning questions about the business he is building that has garnered what is reportedly a16z’s largest check ever, and that sounds quite a bit like WeWork 2.0 (more on that later).

Neumann quickly turned me away. And one of his handlers, right on cue, swept in, saying Neumann had a flight to catch. I will hand it to him—Neumann showed up. He was here, talking publicly on stage. Since the (first) WeWork IPO went bust and Neumann stepped down as CEO, these kinds of appearances have been few and far between. In the meantime, Neumann has turned into a Silicon Valley character of lore, with a television series, documentary, and books all detailing WeWork’s tremendous rise and tremendous crash. (Since Neumann’s departure, WeWork has since gone public and is currently trading at a $532 million market cap, an incredible depletion of value from the $47 billion valuation it once boasted.)

Neumann emerged on stage yesterday in a suit, rather than a T-shirt, I’ll note, and told us that the noncompete and nonsolicit agreements he signed with WeWork expire in October, as our own Anne Sraders wrote yesterday. But what exactly happens after that? Neumann offered a hint: “I think Flow has only two choices: compete or partner.”

Which route he plans to take remains a mystery.

So what exactly even is Flow? Neumann would only say that his new company is a “consumer-facing residential brand” that is integrating technology, community, and an operating team. Flow owns 3,000 apartments and has more than 150 employees, he said, and the business model is a “vertically integrated system.”

“We own the buildings, we operate the buildings, we build the technology, we build the community…And when you bring all that together…The moment the resident is happier, more fulfilled and stays longer, the building’s churn goes down.” Neumann said Flow has “proven this with the first two buildings.”

Some founders are highly successful at eliciting sympathy—even after a high-profile blowup. I didn’t find Neumann to be one of them, or at least not yesterday. While Neumann said he has spent plenty of time reflecting on what happened at WeWork and has learned to listen, he stopped short of taking any kind of responsibility for the company laying off thousands of people or WeWork employee stock options becoming worthless—even going as far as to argue there is little in an entrepreneur’s control, apart from who they surround themselves with.

“As an entrepreneur, there are many things you don’t control,” Neumann said. “One of the only things you control is the people you surround yourself with, and not just people you surround yourself with but exactly what kind of people they are.”

This seems like a stretch for a company once so closely entangled with its former CEO and his family, and whose personal leasing arrangements with the company caused such a stir around the time WeWork was first trying to go public.

To be sure, Neumann has said in the past that WeWork’s $47 billion valuation got to his head, and he has said he is “disappointed” employees lost their jobs. And to his credit, Neumann yesterday said other entrepreneurs may have deserved the hundreds of millions of funding he received more than himself: “I’m sure there are people who deserve to get investments more than me. I’m sure there’s a lot of people who deserve it, but don’t get it.”

A quick photo from the mountains…A group of us hit the mountain biking trails at Brainstorm Tech on Monday. Here is a photo mere moments before I crashed and bent my bike seat. Don’t worry—all is well now.

More to come. Until tomorrow,

Jessica Mathews

Twitter: @jessicakmathews

Email: jessica.mathews@fortune.com

VENTURE DEALS

- Oritain, a London-based forensic traceability company, raised $57 million in Series C funding. Highland Europe led the round and was joined by Long Ridge.

- Collective, a San Francisco-based online back-office platform for self-employed businesses, raised $50 million in funding. Gradient Ventures, Innovius Capital, The General Partnership, General Catalyst, QED, Expa, Better Tomorrow Ventures, and others invested in the round.

- Cavli, a San Jose-based cellular Internet of Things company, raised $10 million in Series A funding co-led by Chiratae Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.

- SpecterOps, a Seattle-based cybersecurity solutions provider, raised an additional $8.5 million in Series A funding from Ballistic Ventures.

- Flagship, a New York-based retail inventory planning platform, raised $5 million in seed funding. Insight Partners led the round and was joined by Dream Ventures, Essential Capital, Klemhurst, Future Archives, AUFI Ventures, and the Kleiner Perkins Scout Fund.

- Nest Egg, a Conshohocken, Pa.-based on-demand video financial advisor platform, raised $5 million in funding. OceanFirst Bank, Republic Bancorp, and others invested in the round.

- Zoomph, a Reston, Va.-based B2B sports marketing intelligence software company, raised $4 million in Series A funding. Jurassic Capital led the round and was joined by Lalotte Ventures.

- Pylon, a San Francisco-based customer message management platform, raised $3.2 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst.

- Fairlyne, a Paris-based resale-as-a-service platform for the travel industry, raised $3 million in seed funding. Speedinvest led the round and was joined by Evolem, Kima Ventures, FJ Lab, and other angels.

- RideTandem, a London-based sustainable transportation company, raised £2.3 million ($2.97 million) in funding. Blackfinch Ventures led the round and was joined by FirstMonday VC, Rainmaking Impact, 1818 Venture Capital, Ascension, and Low Carbon Innovation Fund.

- SpeedyBrand, a San Francisco-based generative A.I. platform for content marketing, raised $2.5 million in seed funding co-led by GV and Y Combinator.

PRIVATE EQUITY

- Advanced Lighting Concepts, a Pfingsten portfolio company, acquired City Theatrical, a Carlstadt, N.J.-based lighting accessories provider for the entertainment and architectural industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Rainier Partners acquired a majority stake in SCI Flooring, a Romulus, Mich.-based floor covering services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Renovus Capital Partners acquired Keesal Propulsion Labs, a Long Beach, Calif,.-based tech solutions provider for the legal industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

- Vector Capital acquired Riverbed Technology, a San Francisco-based IT solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OTHER

- Radon Medical Imaging acquired Tristate Biomedical Solutions, a Franklin, Ohio-based medical equipment sales and services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SPAC

- Oklo, a Santa Clara, Calif.-based advanced fission technology and nuclear fuel recycling company, agreed to go public via a merger with AltC Acquisition Corp., a SPAC. The deal values Okla at $850 million.

FUNDS + FUNDS OF FUNDS

- Audax Private Equity, a Boston-based alternative investment manager, raised $7.8 billion across two funds focused on business services, consumer, financial services, health care, industrial services and technologies, and software and technology. $5.25 billion will be invested in middle market companies and $774 million will be invested in lower-middle market companies. $1.8 billion was also committed by the firm.

- Albion River, a Rockville, Md.-based private investment firm, raised $400 million for its new investment vehicle Albion Platform Holdings. The vehicle will invest in defense suppliers for the U.S. and allied military customers.

- Suffolk Technologies, the Boston-based institutional venture capital firm affiliated with Suffolk, raised $110 million in for a fund focused on early- to growth-stage companies across construction technology and property technology.

PEOPLE

- Brighton Park Capital, a Greenwich, Conn.-based investment firm, hired Lis Thomas as a principal and Tina Yuan as a vice president. Formerly, Thomas was with J.P. Morgan and Yuan was with WestCap.

- Carlyle, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, hired Shane Clifford as head of private wealth strategy. Formerly, he was with Franklin Templeton.

- Jacmel Growth Partners, a New York-based private investment firm, hired Jorge Mora as comanaging partner. He has previously worked with Macquarie Group, UBS Investment Bank, and Lazard.

- Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm, hired Julia Frenette as operating partner, talent. Formerly, she was with Salesforce.