Gen Zers and millennials get travel right. Here’s their recipe for the ultimate vacation

Due to pent-up demand for travel, consumers–particularly Gen Zers and millennials–have big plans to travel this year and are prioritizing trips and experiences over purchasing luxury items. According to American Express Travel’s 2023 Global Travel Trends Report, 79% of Gen-Z and Millennial respondents agree that they see leisure travel as an important budget priority and 84% would rather take a dream vacation than purchase a new luxury item.

The question isn’t will people be traveling this summer, but where will they find inspiration on where to go and how their passions will influence what they do when they get there. As President of American Express Travel, these are the questions that excite me as we continue to innovate our programs, benefits, and services to meet younger consumers’ evolving travel needs.

So, whether you’re in the travel industry looking to get a better understanding of the trends shaping the future of travel or booking your own dream summer vacation, here are four tips for planning the ultimate summer vacation inspired by Gen Zers and millennials.

Don’t be afraid to travel off the beaten path

So much can be gained from truly immersing yourself in the local culture of a destination. At American Express Travel, we continue to see strong interest in personalized itineraries, and in trips that prominently feature locally owned businesses.

Younger travelers want to feel that they are truly experiencing the culture they have traveled to, and to avoid anything that feels inauthentic. 79% of Gen-Z and Millennial respondents agree that they would love to partake in a day of the life of locals in the destination they are visiting. And on top of that, they’re excited to discover places that friends and family back home don’t know about.

Onscreen inspirations, IRL plans

Binge-worthy shows have put some truly enchanting travel destinations in the spotlight in recent years–and Gen Zers and Millennials have big plans to capture the coveted TikTok video this summer. 70% of Gen Z and millennial respondents agree that they have been inspired to visit a destination after seeing it featured in a TV show, news source, or movie. And 61%of Gen Z and millennials agree that a top motivation for traveling in 2023 is to visit a destination because it looks great in photos and videos.

Our travel consultants can help travelers’ onscreen dreams become a reality–from an adventure-filled trip to the newly opened Montage Big Sky in Montana to being swept away by the romance in Paris at the five-star Hotel Plaza Athénée.

Treat yourself to a little self-care

It’s time to say goodbye to the feeling of needing a vacation from your vacation.73% of respondents are planning vacations to better their mental, physical, and emotional health this year–and 60% of Gen Zers and millennials surveyed say they go out of their way to book hotels that offer spa and wellness services.

From walking tours to a social media detox, there are so many ways to indulge in a little self-care throughout your trip.

Unlock your senses with a food-focused trip

Gone are the days of last-minute dinner plans while on vacation. Now, food-loving travelers are booking entire trips around a restaurant reservation or culinary experience.

Some 81% of respondents agree that trying local foods and cuisines is the part of traveling they look forward to the most and nearly half (47%) of Gen Z and millennial respondents say they planned an entire trip around visiting a specific restaurant. Don’t know where to start? Check out Resy’s city-by-city Hit Lists.

At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember is that it’s your vacation. Personalized travel gives people the freedom to be themselves and, often, do some more self-discovery while in new or unfamiliar places. It’s what turns a trip into a dream trip.

Audrey Hendley is the president of American Express Travel.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

