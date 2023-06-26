One year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, employers haven’t done enough to protect abortion rights

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Jacinda Ardern is writing a book, Rihanna steps down as CEO of her lingerie brand, and it’s been one year without Roe. Have a mindful Monday.



– One year later. Did you have flashbacks on Saturday? June 24 marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Americans lost their constitutional right to abortion. Since then, at least 14 states have banned most abortions. Eleven have moved forward with efforts to protect the right to abortion. Overall, the conservative Supreme Court’s decision has led to confusion and chaos, from clinic closures to the case that threatened to cut off access to medication abortion earlier this year. The patchwork of abortion laws has left businesses vulnerable to government overreach, Jen Stark, codirector of the Center for Business and Social Justice at consultancy BSR, wrote in a Fortune op-ed.

If we look back to this time a year ago, some corporate efforts to preserve abortion access for workers represented a “lighthouse in the storm.” Providing travel coverage and reevaluating health care plans were important steps, Stark told me in an interview. “In those few days, we had more progress than in decades,” she says of business’s engagement with abortion rights in Dobbs’s immediate aftermath.

And yet, those efforts have proven to be far from enough. “There’s only so many bus, plane, or train tickets” a company can buy, Stark says.

And a harsh truth: If companies had taken action before Roe was overturned, “we wouldn’t be where we are now,” she adds.

So where does that leave us? The easy things to do are already done. Most companies have engaged with their workforces on this issue, even if they’ve only done so privately. Far fewer have advocated for change with state legislators or adjusted their corporate political giving to no longer support anti-abortion candidates.

With the 2024 election on the horizon—and the very real threat of a national abortion ban taking shape—it’s long past time for business to do more.

- Reading list. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she will write a book focused not on her political career, but on leadership. Guardian

- Streaming saga. The Wall Street Journal dives into Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's Spotify and Netflix deals. With the Spotify deal dead after only one series and only a few Netflix projects produced so far, sources say the couple sometimes "seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects." Wall Street Journal

- Savage moves. Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, will take the reins. Vogue Business

- Skills first. Condoleezza Rice is an advocate for skills-based hiring, she tells Fortune in a new interview. Despite holding three degrees herself, she doesn't believe degrees are always the best measure of a candidate's qualifications. Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Nikki Ogunnaike of Harper's Bazaar will be the new editor-in-chief of Marie Claire.

- Take the wheel. As cohost of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White reportedly makes about $3 million a year, but she hasn't had a raise in 18 years. As her cohost Pat Sajak leaves, she's finally asking for one. Puck

- TSwift lift. There's a new term for the economic boost Taylor Swift's Eras tour is bringing to host cities: the "TSwift Lift." During Taylor Swift's tour stops, hotel revenues have quadrupled and public transit ridership has boomed to all-time highs. Fortune

- Wake-up call. A new op-ed by four health and maternal health founders and experts draws attention to the Black maternal health crisis. The death of Olympian Tori Bowie should be yet another wake-up call that this is a crisis. Fortune

"For so long, I have privately felt that what makes a universal good story is cultural specificity."

—Actor Greta Lee on starring in the new film Past Lives