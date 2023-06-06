A major insurance company let employees work remotely—Then the new CEO changed his mind: ‘A power move that is frankly disgusting’

Employees at Farmers Group are staging a revolt after the insurance company’s new CEO has reversed remote work policies they say were promised to them last year.

The Wall Street Journal reports more than 2,000 workers have complained about the about-face decision from Raul Vargas on the company’s internal social media platform. Some have threatened to quit. Others have started talking about unionization.

“I was hired as a remote worker and was promised that was the company culture moving forward,” said one worker quoted in the Journal. “This is seemingly a power move that is frankly disgusting.”

Farmers did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment about the move. The insurer told the Journal, however, that the policy change wouldn’t go into effect until September and would include roughly 60% of the U.S. workforce. Employees, though, argued they had made life changes last year after they were told they would be remote workers, from moving to new cities to selling their cars.

A company rep said that as business conditions change, “so must business approaches.”

California-based Farmers is the latest company to face worker unrest after insisting employees return to the office. Amazon employees staged a protest this week over that company’s mandate that remote workers should return to the office by May 1. Disney, Starbucks, News Corp. and Lyft have also demanded employees return to the office.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called working from home morally wrong, arguing the “laptop class” were unfair in demanding privileges that other people, like service workers or factory employees, couldn’t enjoy.