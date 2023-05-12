Hasbro sees an opportunity for its popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

The toy giant plans to launch a 24-hour streaming channel centered on the role playing game this summer, Variety reported, following the rollout of a major motion picture around the franchise in March.

Dungeons & Dragons Adventures will air on “a number” of platforms that carry free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. While the Hasbro Entertainment One (eOne) unit has not signed any deals yet, possible outlets include Sling TV’s Freestream, Amazon’s Freevee, Fox’s Tubi, and Pluto TV.

The channel will feature both original unscripted series and classic D&D catalog content, such as the 1980s animated series. The channel will also feature third-party content (focusing on live gameplay) from internet creators and influencers.

Among the planned shows are:

“Encounter Party” — Featuring the cast of the popular podcast, this will have the actors and improv artists role-play an original D&D campaign in the Forgotten Realms world.

“Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!” — Co-created by actor Matthew Lillard, this show is described as an improv comedy with a D&D spin filmed in front of a live audience.

“Heroes’ Feast” — Named after the official D&D cookbook (really!), this cooking show will incorporate talk show elements as it preps meals with an ever-changing pair of dinner guests and the show’s two hosts.

No date was announced for when the channel will go live.