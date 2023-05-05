Winning the run for the roses will get you a lot of cabbage.

The victor of this year’s Kentucky Derby will take the lion’s share of a $3 million total purse, with the bulk of that going to the horse’s owner—and a smaller amount than you might imagine to the jockey who rides the horse to victory.

The first place winner in the 2023 race will get $186,000 going to the jockey. The runner up will earn $600,000, with $30,000 going to the rider and third place will capture $15,000, with the jockey pocketing $15,000.

Horses that place fourth and fifth will earn $150,000 and $90,000 respectively, while the jockeys who rode them will receive just $4,500 and $2,500.

The Belmont Stakes winners split a $1.5 million purse, while the Preakness winners divide $990,000.

The real money for the owners comes after the race (and the triple crown) is in the rear-view mirror, though. Stud fees for champion horses can be substantial, ranging from $100,000 to $225,000 per foal, which can result in millions of dollars.

Justify, which won the Triple Crown in 2019, reportedly earned his owner $75 million for the sale of his breeding rights to Coolmore, a top-tier horse breeding organization.

While the prize pool itself for Derby winners and runners up isn’t exactly Super Bowl levels, getting a horse into the Kentucky Derby isn’t a cheap affair. The Downey Profile reports the entry fee for the 2023 race is $25,000, with an additional $25,000 starting fee.

All totaled, 20 horses will compete in this year’s race.