Finance ·Kentucky Derby

How much will the Kentucky Derby winner pocket?

BYChris Morris
May 5, 2023, 2:44 PM UTC
Kentucky Derby winners earn a fair amount, but the real money comes after the race.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Winning the run for the roses will get you a lot of cabbage.

The victor of this year’s Kentucky Derby will take the lion’s share of a $3 million total purse, with the bulk of that going to the horse’s owner—and a smaller amount than you might imagine to the jockey who rides the horse to victory.

The first place winner in the 2023 race will get $186,000 going to the jockey. The runner up will earn $600,000, with $30,000 going to the rider and third place will capture $15,000, with the jockey pocketing $15,000.

Horses that place fourth and fifth will earn $150,000 and $90,000 respectively, while the jockeys who rode them will receive just $4,500 and $2,500.

The Belmont Stakes winners split a $1.5 million purse, while the Preakness winners divide $990,000.

The real money for the owners comes after the race (and the triple crown) is in the rear-view mirror, though. Stud fees for champion horses can be substantial, ranging from $100,000 to $225,000 per foal, which can result in millions of dollars.

Justify, which won the Triple Crown in 2019, reportedly earned his owner $75 million for the sale of his breeding rights to Coolmore, a top-tier horse breeding organization.

While the prize pool itself for Derby winners and runners up isn’t exactly Super Bowl levels, getting a horse into the Kentucky Derby isn’t a cheap affair. The Downey Profile reports the entry fee for the 2023 race is $25,000, with an additional $25,000 starting fee.

All totaled, 20 horses will compete in this year’s race.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

Read More

CryptocurrencyInvestingBanksReal Estate