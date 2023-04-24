Finance ·Fox

Fox loses more than $690 million in value after announcing Tucker Carlson is leaving

BYBailey Lipschultz and Bloomberg
Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021 in Esztergom, Hungary.
Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson, one of the most popular Fox News prime-time hosts, was worth more than $690 million to the parent company. At least that is what trading in the stock indicates. 

Shares of Fox Corp. sank as much as 5.4% Monday, the most since October, after the company said Carlson had left with immediate effect. The departure comes just days after the network agreed to pay $787 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

As speculation over Carlson’s next landing spot spread, investors snapped up shares of Rumble Inc., the Peter Thiel-backed conservative video network, and Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media. Both stocks erased declines, with Rumble stock rallying as much as 3.9%, while Digital World gained 2.2%.

Carlson’s exit is “definitely going to leave a mark on Fox,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, who bought shares of Rumble.

