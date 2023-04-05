ADL: ‘Antisemitism is on the rise across America–and it’s creeping into the workplace’

American companies invest upwards of $8 billion on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) each year. These efforts, which include workshops, seminars, and other exercises for employees and managers, are admirable and desperately needed. However, Jewish employees are often overlooked–and this is a mistake.

A 2022 study found that more than half of Jewish respondents experienced discrimination at work. This worrisome statistic is in line with broader societal trends. In 2022, instances of antisemitic violence and harassment reached the highest level since the ADL started keeping records in 1979. We’ve also seen a troubling increase in antisemitic attitudes among everyday Americans. American Jews are feeling the weight of discrimination, with 26% reporting being personally targeted by antisemitism in 2022.

Our survey of more than 4,000 individuals, a representative sample of the American population from September through October of 2022, found that 16% of Americans believe that Jewish people are not as honest as other businesspeople, and 26% believe that Jews have too much power in the business world. It should come as no surprise that antisemitism is seeping through the walls of our office cubicles.

Workplace antisemitism manifests in interpersonal interactions, including harassment, microaggressions, and hostility toward Jewish employees, as well as corporate policies, such as inequitable time off for holidays or Shabbat observance, as well as dress code and meal accommodations. Antisemitic work environments contribute to individual harm for Jewish employees, but also to organizational harm: The alienation and anxiety antisemitism causes can lead to retention issues, as well as difficulty attracting new talent. It undermines managerial authority and erodes faith in the fairness and effectiveness of the organization and its leadership.

To address this oversight, DEI initiatives should be improved to ensure our places of employment are more inclusive of Jews and address challenges posed by antisemitism through four key avenues.

The first step is to do an internal audit that can identify areas for improvement in terms of policies, practices, culture, and company language to ensure they are inclusive. Managers should be transparent about their findings–and the measures they’re taking in response in order to create a more welcoming, equitable, and safe work environment.

DEI researchers recently highlighted the importance of a data-driven approach to inclusion programs. An audit that provides qualitative information and metrics on how Jewish employees perceive their work environment as part of a comprehensive look at corporate policy can establish a strong baseline from which organizations can build better policies.

Second, companies should support employee resource groups (ERGs), including for Jewish employees. These groups provide a safe space for Jewish employees to share their experiences, connect with others, and advocate for more inclusive policies within the organization. They also serve as a valuable sounding board for leadership and a resource for educating non-Jewish employees about antisemitism and how it can manifest in the workplace. Just as ERGs are crucial for helping other underrepresented groups thrive at the workplace, and have helped organizations support employee mental health, ERGs to support Jewish workers are part of creating environments that reduce antisemitism and are more inclusive for all.

A third effective approach is to engage and educate about antisemitism, such as providing training on the history and current manifestations of antisemitism and creating opportunities for employees to learn about Jewish culture and customs. This can and should include Holocaust education initiatives as part of the DEI curriculum.

The spread and breadth of misinformation and ignorance about Jews and Judaism in America is staggering: There are more Americans who believe in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories than there are Jews in this country. Employees are more likely to have been exposed to antisemitism than they are to have Jewish friends. Confronted with that, engagement and education can go a long way to dispel the misconceptions and stereotypes that are increasingly common in American society.

Finally, companies should establish systems for reporting, documenting, and addressing bias-motivated incidents, including antisemitic occurrences, policies, and behaviors in a timely manner. All employees should know how to report these incidents and behaviors through the appropriate HR channels. Management should create an environment where employees are encouraged to do so without fear of negative repercussions or retaliation. A robust system that encourages reporting also feeds back into organizational data-collection efforts and creates yet another metric that can inform thoughtful DEI initiatives. This is all part of developing a culture of accountability.

Some businesses are already beginning to take great strides toward protecting their Jewish employees. During the most recent ADL “Shine A Light” campaign, 47 company headquarters, from American Airlines to Zoom, committed to adding or enhancing antisemitism education in their DEI strategies. Since its launch, more than 50 workplaces have used ADL’s Antisemitism 101 for the workplace course.

DEI benefits everyone, not just Jewish employees. By creating a more inclusive and equitable environment, organizations can attract and retain a more diverse workforce, improve employee morale and productivity, and ultimately, be more successful. By taking a comprehensive approach to addressing antisemitism and creating a culture of inclusion, companies can create a workplace that is safe, equitable, and inclusive for all.

Jonathan A. Greenblatt is the CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League. Clara Hess is the VP of education of ADL.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

