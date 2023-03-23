A 2,000-acre California ranch once owned by John Wayne is on the market, but you might need to rob a stagecoach to afford it.

Rancho Pavoreal, located in the community of Hemet, which is about 20 minutes east of the wineries in Temecula, Calif., will cost interested buyers $12 million. Located about halfway between San Diego and Palm Springs (and two hours from Los Angeles), the ranch includes a three-bedroom, 3,000 square foot stucco ranch house and barn, as well as horse trails and three wells.

Wayne owned the ranch, whose name translates to Peacock Ranch, from 1938 to 1948, along with a partner.

It’s a huge stretch of fenced land, but it doesn’t come with many of the amenities you often find with high priced real estate. But the ruggedness (and its history) is what the seller is counting on to lure buyers.

“Rancho ‘Pavoreal’ is very masculine, very Western,” the listing reads. “Ideal for equestrian use, cattle ranch, shooting range, private retreat, multi-purpose development, and sports camp.”

Tatiana Novick of Caldwell Banker is overseeing the listing.

Rancho Pavoreal was put up for for sale in 2018, though the listing was a bit different then. At the time, the marketing suggested the area could be a prime location for “possible cannabis cultivation.”

The price tag at that time was just $8 million.

It has since been listed and removed several times. In the past five years, the asking price for Rancho Pavoreal has jumped from $2,667/square foot to $4,000.