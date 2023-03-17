How to watch the NYC and Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parades live online for free—and without cable

Oh, Danny boy, ’tis the time of year when Irish bagpipes will be calling in the concrete glens of New York City, across the swooning boughs of Savannah, Georgia, and in the halls of the White House as the U.S. celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parades, pub crawls and a state visit.

The annual parade in New York City — which bills itself as the world’s largest and oldest — will draw throngs to Fifth Avenue to listen to bagpipes and bands, and give homage to Ireland’s patron saint.

In Savannah, Georgia, paradegoers plant their lawn chairs in prime viewing areas to watch a flow of floats, dancers and marching bands. The city’s annual parade is one of the largest and draws visitors from near and far.

Some cities including Chicago, which dyes its river green to commemorate a day when everyone pretends to be Irish, already held their parades last weekend. Other cities, including Boston, will hold parades and other festivities this weekend.

But their streets will nevertheless be awash in green Friday evening, as revelers raise pints in pubs and bars.

Also flowing green will be the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House as President Joe Biden, who often speaks of his Irish heritage, welcomes Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for a longstanding meetup between the two heads of state that had been delayed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you can’t make it to the big parades in person, you don’t have to miss them this year. Here are a few details on where to watch and when.

What time does the NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade start?

New York’s parade, which is running for the 262nd time, will kick off from Fifth Ave. at 11:00 a.m. ET. It’s expected to run through 3:00 p.m.

How can I watch the NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade?

For the first time, New York City’s parade is being broadcast to a national (and international) audience in 2023.

NBC 4 will carry the parade exclusively, streaming it live on its website. That stream will also be broadcast on Peacock, the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

What time does the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade begin and can I watch that as well?

Savannah also has a historic St. Patrick’s Day parade, and it’s kicking off its 199th run at 10:15 a.m. ET, but it’s going to last a while. With over 300 floats, it’s expected to run more than four hours.

You can watch live via a stream on local channel WJCL.