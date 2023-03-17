Finance ·Ticketmaster

The Cure kept ticket prices deliberately low, then Ticketmaster added big fees. Now fans are getting refunds because the lead singer was so furious

BYChristopher Palmeri and Bloomberg
March 17, 2023, 11:45 AM UTC
Robert Smith of The Cure performs on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.
Ian Gavan—Getty Images

Robert Smith, lead singer of English rock band The Cure, said Ticketmaster will give partial refunds after some concertgoers were charged more in service fees than the cost of their seats.

Smith said in a tweet Thursday that fans who bought the lowest-priced seats for his band’s US tour will get a refund of $10 per ticket, while others will get $5. The decision came after Ticketmaster “agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high,” Smith said.

Ticketmaster, a division of concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc., has come under intense scrutiny over the past year for the high price of tickets to see acts like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift. 

The Cure, known for hits such as Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, tried to avoid ticket scalping by selling seats for as little as $20 and limiting sales to verified fans. After tickets for the US tour went on sale Wednesday, some fans reported paying more in fees than for their seats.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

Read More

CryptocurrencyInvestingBanksReal Estate