From Miami to Madrid and Dubai to D.C, a PropTech company is on the hunt for a master TikToker who they will pay to travel across the globe to shoot footage.

Blueground is a mid-to-long-stay rental platform, valued at $750 million after being launched nearly a decade ago. In that time it has hosted more than 32,000 guests and has a staff of 700—soon to be joined by a ‘resident TikTok creator’.

The package for the lucky candidate is certainly lucrative. The role pays $10,000 a month and comes with a $7,500 travel budget to globetrot across Blueground’s 9,500 properties around the world.

The stays themselves—in fully-furnished apartments from the likes of beachside flats in Athens to balconied duplexes in Hong Kong—are all covered by Blueground.

The aim of the role is simple, with the resident tasked with amplifying the brand’s presence on a previously “untapped” platform and particularly engaging with millennials and Gen Z.

Yorgos Kleivokiotis, Blueground’s chief marketing officer, explained: “Our hope and expectation for this role is that the Resident will create content that will bring personality to the brand and humanize the company for those that aren’t as familiar with Blueground.

“We understand a successful TikTok account is more than just posting a quick video in a great location, so we’re searching for a creator to define a content strategy and bring a level of authenticity that can’t be reached with one-off partnerships.”

The perfect candidate

The resident TikTok guru will be considered a member of the brand’s social media team.

Prior to the role beginning on May 1, they will not have to be verified on the platform. Blueground said their skills must include “a love and understanding of social media trends, video editing skills and a passion for pop culture”.

The individual will be asked to create 15 to 20 TikToks per month of “scroll-stopping” quality. They will be asked both to act as the face of the brand on the platform as well as showcase some of the brand’s best properties.

The project is currently set to run for three months, however, Blueground confirmed to Fortune there is the potential for an extension to the contract.

The brand also confirmed there is no “set limit” for how much time the creator can stay in Blueground properties but added accommodation requests will be vetted by the team. The $7,500 travel budget is for use by the creator “as they see fit” to be able to do their jobs.

A spokeswoman for the brand added that the creator won’t be away from home for the entire three months of the contract.

Growing industry

Whoever lands the role will join the ranks of a growing industry: property TikTokers.

High-flying influencers in the sector previously told Fortune how a viral feature on the platform has resulted in profits of hundreds of thousands of dollars for clients.

Andres Rivadeneira, a Toronto-based agent who has amassed more than 1 million likes on his property content, explained that he had a TikTok video go viral for an apartment that had already sold.

“It had been bought by someone who hadn’t seen the property via TikTok but I was still getting so many messages about it,” he said. “I was out when a couple approached me who recognized me from TikTok and introduced themselves as the buyers. I told them how much interest I still had and they said if I could find them a good deal, they’d be open to selling.

“One of the buyers through TikTok made them an offer and they made a $250,000 profit in less than 30 days. The original buyers never even moved in, they were just in possession of it.”

Want this ‘dream job’?

Applications for the Blueground role close on April 6 but interested parties are encouraged to apply “sooner rather than later”.

Submissions can be made through Blueground’s careers page and must include a video explaining why they’re the perfect fit for the job and the destinations they want to explore.

Candidates also need to include credentials such as links to their most-engaged social handles and top-performing content so that the company can “get a feel for the candidate’s content style”.