Musk discounts Tesla prices in U.S. and Europe again despite ‘extremely high’ demand

BYDana Hull, Danny Lee and Bloomberg
March 6, 2023, 10:20 AM UTC
Covered Tesla electric car parked in a driveway in Queens, New York.
Lindsey Nicholson—UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Tesla Inc. slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the US late Sunday night by $5,000 and $10,000 respectively as the company seeks to goose demand in the final month of the quarter.

The Model S all-wheel drive is now $89,990, down 5.2% from $94,990, according to the company’s website. The Model S Plaid is now $109,990, down 4.3% from $114,990. 

The Model X all-wheel drive is now $99,990, down 9.1% from $109,990. The Model X Plaid is now $109,990, down 8.3% from $119,990.

Tesla sells its cars direct to consumers and often tweaks its pricing. The latest moves come even though Tesla drastically cut prices in January in a broad bid to boost sales.

At the company’s March 1 investor day, held at Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other leaders emphasized manufacturing efficiency and cost cutting. 

“The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”

